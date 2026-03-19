Your Daily Phil: Inside KKL-JNF’s wartime budget

Good Thursday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we examine the recent approval of the Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund budget for 2026, along with a number of war-related emergency allocations. We report on the Nazarian Family Foundation moving its endowment at the University of Southern California from its arts school to Judaic studies for an antisemitism-related program, and on Sen. Markwayne Mullin’s Department of Homeland Security confirmation hearing, where he promised to streamline the process for nonprofit security grants. We feature an opinion piece by Rabbi David Singer about moving beyond “the bumper-sticker version” of pluralism and one by Joshua Avedon reflecting on the trajectory of Jewish communal innovation in a post-Oct. 7 world. Also in this issue: Gershom Gorenberg, Jordan Hirsch and Rabbi Dimitry Ekshtut.

What We’re Watching

At least five people were killed in overnight strikes from Iran, including a foreign worker in Moshav Adanim in central Israel and four Palestinian women in the West Bank village of Beit Awwa.

Stardust Fertility, a nonprofit helping subsidize Jewish couples’ fertility costs, is holding its fourth-annual gala tonight in New York City. If you’re there, say hi to eJP’s Nira Dayanim!

Also in New York, The Altneu Synagogue is hosting a gift-wrapping event this evening for children from single-parent families.

What You Should Know

As Eyal Ostrinsky, chair of Keren Kayemet LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund, discussed the organization’s allocations in recent weeks, in a conversation this week with eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross, he repeatedly realized that there was something else he wanted to share, peppering the conversation with “oh, and one more thing,” “I nearly forgot” and “I also have to mention” — a sign of both the recent flurry of activity by the KKL-JNF board and the growing needs of the country, as the war with Iran and Hezbollah drags on, exacting a growing toll.

Most significantly, last week, the KKL-JNF board unanimously approved the organization’s NIS 1.87 billion ($598 million) budget for 2026, which includes increases for land management and education, a highly unusual allocation for the Druze community of southern Syria and — in a rare move for the organization — a decrease in overhead costs. The passage itself was a point of pride for Ostrinsky, who said he hoped to get the budget approved within two months after he was appointed to the role in early January. “We are doing things through dialogue. We are working with everyone, even with [the religious Zionists], the Likud, the Haredim,” he said on Tuesday.

But in addition to the overall budget, the KKL-JNF board has also approved a number of emergency allocations in recent weeks, directly connected to the ongoing war with Iran and Hezbollah, the latter of which is again pummeling Israel’s hard-hit northernmost communities.

In light of major missile strikes in the central Israeli city of Beit Shemesh and southern city of Beersheva, KKL-JNF allocated NIS 2.5 million ($800,000) last week in emergency aid to each municipality. A portion of that will go to funding emergency support on the ground, while another NIS 1.5 million ($480,000) will go to fortification-related initiatives, based on the needs of the city. In Beersheva, Ostrinsky said, the funds will go toward improving public bomb shelters, where residents who do not have fortified rooms in their homes or buildings have been taking cover from Iranian attacks. In Beit Shemesh, the city found that there was a need to install small portable bomb shelters in parts of the city that did not have sufficient fortifications.

Earlier this week, KKL-JNF also allocated NIS 7 million ($2.3 million) for northern communities. Unlike in Israel’s fall 2024 war against Hezbollah, in this conflict, the northern kibbutzim, moshavim and villages along the border with Lebanon have not been evacuated. “We spoke with local mayors to understand their needs,” Ostrinsky said. “There’s no evacuation this time, so they need respite.” The bulk of the funding — NIS 5.5 million ($1.8 million) — will therefore go toward funding vacations for roughly 5,000 of northern residents, providing them with a few days of relaxation in hotels in less-targeted parts of the country over the Passover holiday. The remaining NIS 1.5 million ($480,000) is allocated for “humanitarian cases,” those who need to temporarily leave because of the Hezbollah attacks, Ostrinsky said.

In addition, the organization, in partnership with the Jewish Agency, is providing NIS 2.5 million ($800,000) to Masa Israel as some 900 participants of its programs are unable to leave the country due to airspace closures in light of ongoing Iranian attacks. The amount is being matched by the Israeli government in order to cover the unexpected costs of having those participants stay in the country at least through the Passover holiday. “As soon as we appreciated the extent of the crisis where hundreds of students will remain in Israel during a time when they would typically be on vacation and not in a supervised structure, we knew we needed to find a solution,” Roi Abecassis, deputy chair of KKL-JNF and the top representative of the religious Zionist World Mizrachi movement in the so-called National Institutions. “We are deeply grateful that KKL, together with our partners, recognized the nature of the challenge and are providing this critical funding to continue to operate during these difficult times.”

Read the full report here.