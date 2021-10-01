Your Daily Phil: Inside Israel’s pavilion at the World Expo in Dubai

CHECKING THE TEXT

New NCJW campaign aims to educate community about Jewish law and abortion

Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The National Council of Jewish Women (NCJW) is mounting a new education and advocacy campaign, 73Forward, in response to diminishing access to abortion and the possibility that it might again become illegal, NCJW CEO Sheila Katz told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Helen Chernikoff. The campaign’s name is a reference to Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision that struck down Texas laws criminalizing abortion on the grounds that it violated a woman’s right to privacy. The landmark 7-2 ruling established that a woman’s right to have an abortion was protected by the Constitution.

Another conversation: “The last time the Jewish community really had a conversation about abortion was back in the ’70s,” Katz said, noting that Jewish organizations including NCJW helped lead the movement that culminated in the Roe v. Wade ruling. “That conversation hasn’t really changed, so education is a key part of this campaign.” Founded in 1893 as a volunteer organization, NCJW’s original mission was helping Jewish immigrants with education, employment and healthcare. Today, its 200,000 members focus on advocacy and education as well as community service. Its top three priorities are abortion and contraception access, voting rights and judicial nominations. It had a budget of about $3 million in 2020, according to its most recent tax filing.

A supportive role: This abortion rights campaign will be different, Katz said. NCJW plans to play more of a supporting role to organizations serving low-income women of color whose access to abortion is being most sharply restricted by new state laws and Supreme Court rulings. “That’s the shift in the fight in the Jewish community as a whole,” she said. The campaign aims to help educate both the Jewish community and the general public about medical abortion, by which a woman takes pills to terminate a pregnancy. NCJW also plans to lobby the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to loosen restrictions on medical abortion, which NCJW says aren’t medically necessary. “There’s been a lot of medical advances since we last talked about abortion as a community,” Katz said. “Medical abortion could change the game.”

UNIVERSITIES MUST ACT

The hard facts about campus antisemitism — and what we can do to stop it

iStock

“As more students return to campus, colleges are thinking hard about how to keep them safe. But health should not be their only consideration. Ninety-five percent of current students and recent graduates feel antisemitism is a problem on their campus. When universities plan their transition into a new phase of the pandemic, administrators also need to introspect about how to reverse this frightening trend and make campuses more welcoming for Jewish students,” writes Avi D. Gordon, executive director of Alums for Campus Fairness, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Not just a campus problem: “Antisemitism hardly confines itself to college campuses. Although Jews represent just 2 percent of Americans, they suffered 58 percent of religiously motivated hate crimes in 2020, according to FBI statistics cited by The Jerusalem Post. That makes Jews the third-largest target of hate crimes out of all American minorities. But campus antisemitism is particularly damaging, because college is where the new generation of politicians, activists and influencers form their ideas. In this way, campus antisemitism not only reflects the general climate, but forecasts the attitude of future American leaders.”

Identifying the problem: “Alums for Campus Fairness, where I serve as executive director, combats campus antisemitism in its various forms across the country… We conducted our recent survey to expose the hard statistics so we could ascertain the scope of campus antisemitism. The results not only confirmed that antisemitism taints campuses across the country; it made us even more concerned. We surveyed more than 500 students and recent graduates, from public and private schools across the country. Almost every one of them deemed antisemitism a problem — not just on campuses in general, but on their own campuses.”

Survey says: “The survey demonstrated that antisemitism pervades every level of the campus community. Offenses most commonly came from fellow students: nearly 80% of respondents had experienced or heard firsthand about another student making antisemitic comments in person. But students take their cues from their professors. More than half of survey respondents had received or heard firsthand about offensive or threatening comments from faculty or university employees.”

Read the full piece here.