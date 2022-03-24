Your Daily Phil: Indiana University’s red mezuzot campaign + Strengthening Jewish-Latino identity in the U.S.

Good Thursday morning!

One of the most time-tested ways Jews have identified each other is by looking for mezuzot on each other’s doorposts. But that tactic won’t work at Indiana University Bloomington, where hundreds of new, red mezuzot — without the traditional parchment scroll — have been affixed by non-Jews to the doorways of dorms, sorority houses and university buildings.

The empty mezuzot are a gesture of solidarity following a series of antisemitic incidents on and around the campus, which has some 4,500 Jews. Distributed by the school’s Hillel to non-Jewish students, they are emblazoned with the message, “I stand with my Jewish friends.” Hillel is also giving Jewish students kosher mezuzot with parchment.

So far, the entire first shipment of 500 solidarity mezuzot has been distributed, and orders are already out for 150 more from the second shipment, which arrived this week. “The silver lining has been the support, and it’s mobilized students to learn how to fight antisemitism, and [encouraged] non-Jewish students to support their Jewish peers,” Rabbi Sue Laikin Silberberg, the Hillel’s executive director, told eJewishPhilanthropy.

During the fall semester, at least a dozen mezuzot were torn off doorposts on campus, prompting the initiative. Later, buildings in Bloomington were defaced with swastikas and a Black Jewish student was targeted with racist and antisemitic slurs. Recently, an online forum for the school’s fraternities and sororities saw multiple antisemitic posts, prompting a letter from IU Provost Rahul Shrivastav calling them “cowardly, horrific, and simply unacceptable.”

Hillel has also formed a task force of more than 30 students — including non-Jews — to combat antisemitism. They’re bringing a reformed white supremacist to speak on campus, promoting the mezuzah intiative and running other educational programs.

“I think it is incredible that we’ve found allies who are not Jewish who want to learn and be supportive, and want to help,” freshman Kaylee Werner, the task force’s chair, who grew up in Pittsburgh and whose family used to belong to Tree of Life Congregation, the synagogue that was attacked in 2018, told eJP. “We are a minority, so fighting this fight alone gets pretty challenging.”

Senior Mary Grace Wolfa, a non-Jewish member of the task force, said that joining the effort has allowed her to become “more exposed to Jewish culture, Jewish belief and actually understanding what it means to be Jewish instead of, just, different ideas that are passed around society that may be wrong.” She’s planning to put up a solidarity mezuzah this year.

Werner said she’s surprised by how many students don’t know about the spate of local antisemitism, but said once they learn of it, convincing them to put up the solidarity mezuzot is not a heavy lift. “All I’ve got to do is tell them what a mezuzah is and how many have been torn down,” she said. “For most people, once they know it’s happening, they want to step in and do something.”