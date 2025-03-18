Your Daily Phil: IAC joins Conference of Presidents in 1st addition in a decade

Worthy Reads

A Conflicted Heart: In The Times of Israel, Ruby Chen, father of Israeli hostage Itay Chen, expresses his disappointment that he and other family members of those still in captivity in Gaza feel the need to put their faith in the leader of another country instead of their own. “Last week, I was once again in Washington DC, initiating meetings with US government representatives. At the same time, several freed hostages flew to the US capitol to meet President Trump and urge him to continue his efforts to have our brothers and sisters in captivity returned. So I ask once again, why do we pin our hopes on the efforts of the US government rather than on Israel’s? Why did the returned hostages feel compelled to fly to DC and not to drive to Jerusalem? During the Oval Office meeting between the freed hostages and the President, one of the Israeli hostages called the President a godsend. It broke my heart. One of the core reasons the Jewish State was created following the Holocaust was so that we wouldn’t have to rely on anyone else to protect our people — to guarantee that when we are in harm’s way, our country will do everything possible to ensure our safety. Tragically, rather than relying on our own leaders to do so, we now turn our eyes to a foreign leader to do the job of the Israeli government… The US has shown its willingness to lead with empathy and determination. These qualities should have been mirrored by Israeli leaders in order to give the families the closure they so desperately need. That they are not doing so will forever be a blot on the history of the State of Israel and this Israeli government, which not only brought us this war, but has so far failed to enable redemption and healing for the people of Israel.” [TOI]

Horseshoe Theories: In The Wall Street Journal, Gerard Baker reflects on the antisemitism of the right, citing figures including Joe Rogan and Tucker Carlson. “Sheer dumbness is part of the problem. Our culture is dominated by people with epic levels of historical, economic and scientific ignorance. Mr. Rogan is unimaginably successful and doesn’t need my critical approval, so he won’t mind when I say I doubt he has read a book of real history in his life or can see the difference between the charlatans he promotes and actual historians of the Third Reich such as Richard Evans or Ian Kershaw. Nor would he or his followers understand the difference between the historiography required of a genuine authority and the kind of drivel produced by a dilettante opportunist. The larger problem is the steady undermining of truth itself. So much contemporary ideology rests on eradicated standards of objective reality, so people can believe all kinds of impossible things. The abandonment of academic truth is partially to blame. The tendentious and dishonest nonsense that holds sway at most of our top universities and the intolerance with which its adherents exclude dissent have undermined faith in academic truth and debased the currency of scholarship so that anyone with access to a social media account can propagate his own ‘learning.’” [WSJ]

Defying Expectations: In the Jewish Chronicle, Rabbi Michael Pollak offers his experiences at Hendon School — a secondary school located geographically within the London-area Jewish community but with a nearly 70% Muslim student body — as proof that coexistence is not only possible but happening in Britain today. “When the head of religious studies, Andy Meldrum, was asked how the school manages to bridge the chasms between its many constituencies, he conceded that it is challenging but pointed out that the work of the school is crucially important not only for the individual students but also for the health of all the participating communities. We dare not fail… Six months into the academic year, I can report that despite the statistics and contrary to the anecdotes and to the ongoing amazement of my Israel-based relatives, there is not an iota of antisemitism in Hendon School. This is my anecdote and my statistic. I believe that this is the truth for most Jewish people in the UK. I, an Orthodox rabbi, have been teaching Christianity and ethics to largely Muslim audiences at this school. I have been subject to no moment of racism. Not a nanosecond of antisemitism. This is the real world of British youngsters. It’s in the middle of Hendon. It is flourishing and it’s why, at the age of 72, this rabbi still goes to work every morning.” [JewishChronicle]