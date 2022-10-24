Your Daily Phil: HUC-JIR and USC re-up partnership + Pressure grows on Adidas to drop Kanye

WHO COUNTS?

How many Jews, ready and willing?

“The 2020 Pew Research Center report estimated the total net U.S. Jewish population at 7.5 million – an increase of 800,000 over Pew’s 6.7 million estimate in 2013. In Israel, the Central Bureau of Statistics estimated 6.7 million Jews in 2020 compared to 5.9 million in 2013 – also an increase of 800,000. On the face of it, the growth in Jewish population in the two countries from 2013-2020 was identical. Whether or not we believe that Jewish population growth is the same in both countries, these figures need explanation,” writes Sergio DellaPergola, professor emeritus at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

In Israel: “Estimating Jewish population [in Israel] is straightforward. The definition of who is a Jew reflects the central population registry of the Ministry of Interior and the classification criteria of the Orthodox rabbinate.”

In the U.S.: “Jewish population estimates [in the U.S.] are complicated by a lack of census data or a central population registry on religion. Since the end of the baby boom in 1964, the fertility of American Jewish women has never reached the average of 2.1 children needed to maintain a population in the long run. This has led to population aging and rising death rates among U.S. Jews. Nobody in the U.S. knows (or even tries to evaluate) how many Jews die every year.”

Not just numbers: “Numbers do not, and should not, pop out of the sky or from the alembic of the chief investigators who produce them. Jewish population estimates are not mere numbers. Numbers offer a snapshot of a situation at a given point in time. They also provide indications of whether a population is growing, stable or decreasing. The rich information we can extract from numbers provides demographers, sociologists and historians matter for speculation and for analytic work. Perhaps more importantly, they offer essential information for policy-oriented reflections and action by community leaders, educators and social workers.”

CLIMATE CHANGE

Who by fire? Who by flood? How will you vote?

“Every two years my fall calendar is crammed with not only Jewish festivals but elections too. Both of these, if you think about it, involve a series of rituals and meaningful exchanges after which, we hope, we will be sealed in the Book of Life for another year. We reflect, we make amends, we commit and recommit, we celebrate, all in the hopes of a good – a better – year ahead,” writes Vicki Kaplan, director of organizing for Dayenu: A Jewish Call to Climate Action, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Volunteer outreach: “That’s why dozens of volunteers from communities across the country spend the days after Yom Kippur calling concerned but infrequent Jewish and climate voters to encourage them to cast their ballots this year. And during Sukkot, we spent an evening calling voters while peeking through the branches of schach on the roof of our sukkah, at the twinkling stars – contemplating Creation while encouraging climate-concerned people to make a voting plan.”

Increasing Jewish voter participation: “Even in the Jewish world there is a lot of work to do. The myth of the Jewish voter holds that all Jews come out to vote at every election. But, while American Jews typically do indeed have an excellent voting rate of nearly 80% in presidential election years, that figure drops for the midterms just as it does in the wider population… Increasing Jewish voter participation in midterm elections by even 1 or 2% could mean a decisive tens or hundreds of thousands of votes cast. That’s why we’re talking with voters during 16 virtual phone banks to states around the country, and knocking on voters’ doors in Wisconsin and Georgia.”

