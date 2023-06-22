Good Thursday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a new effort to get couples in Israel to sign halachic pre- and postnuptial agreements, and feature an op-ed from Tamar Andrews. Also in this newsletter: Nissim Kahlon, Rabbi Sally Priesand and Yossi Katz. We’ll start with a new report on food waste in Israel produced with help from Leket Israel.

The Harvard Law School Food Law and Policy Clinic, the Global FoodBanking Network and the Leket Israel food rescue organization produced a new report this week detailing and analyzing Israel’s food donation policies and recommending concrete steps that can be taken to reduce food waste and food insecurity, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

The report on Israel is the latest in a series of studies, known collectively as “The Global Food Donation Policy Atlas.” Israel is the 23rd country to be researched for the series. The Israeli study was funded by Sandra and Howard Hoffen, who have supported Leket for several years, the organization said.

According to Ravit Dinmez Yehezkel, Leket’s legal counsel and the head of its government relations department, the study will be a key tool in her lobbying and advocacy going forward as it gives external validation to recommendations that Leket had already made in its own internally produced report.

“This report is both academically based and practically based,” Dinmez Yehezkel told eJP. “That means people will take it much more seriously, and that’s why it was important for us to be involved in this process.”

Read the full story here.