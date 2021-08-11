Your Daily Phil: How the U.S. Army brought Chabad and the JCC Association together to collaborate

BURNT FORESTS

An artist and her golem respond to California’s wildfires

“Last September, twenty miles northeast from my home in Pasadena, California, the Bobcat Fire scorched over 100,000 acres of the Angeles National Forest—a mere fraction of the four million acres burned in California in 2020,” writes Los Angeles artist and filmmaker Julie Weitz in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.



A firefighter too: “A year before the fire, I had completed wildland firefighter training through the U.S. Forest Service and National Wildfire Coordinating Group as part of an artist residency organized by UC Berkeley’s Sagehen Creek Field Station in Tahoe National Forest. Sagehen has become well known for their implementation of prescribed burns as a method to correct for fire suppression and the resulting overgrowth. The station managers invited me to participate in a training program specifically designed for artists and filmmakers after they attended a presentation I gave about my iterative performance art project, ‘My Golem.’”



Beginnings: “‘My Golem’ began in 2017 and centers on my portrayal and embodiment of a diasporic humanoid drawn from Jewish mysticism and Yiddish folklore. The legend of the golem originates as far back as the Middle Ages, when Kabbalists imagined the creation of a clay humanoid as a meditative technique for becoming closer to God… Over the past four years, ‘My Golem’ has evolved from Instagram videos to performances at protests to creative collaborations—taking on a life of her own.”



Moral obligation: “With this in mind, I began to research how Jewish traditions, which uphold fire as a force for hope and a foundational element in spiritual ritual, could be framed to support progressive wildfire policy and the Indigenous cultural practice of controlled burns. As a Jewish Californian directly impacted by the particular climate catastrophe of the region, I felt a moral obligation to confront these issues.”



REVERSE TASHLICH

‘If Only:’ Elul and the sea

“A few years ago, I taught some students about tashlich at a small liberal arts college in Florida. I told them about the ancient ritual on Rosh HaShanah when we symbolically cast off our sins by throwing stones or shells into a body of water to begin the new year with a clean spirit and pure heart. I had just finished when one of the students said, ‘Rabbi, there’s already more than enough human “sin” in the water. Why don’t we take some of it out instead?’ writes Rabbi Ed Rosenthal, executive director of the Hillels of the Florida Suncoast, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.



New conversation: “This led to an enlightening conversation about the Jewish tenet of Bal Tashchit and the millions of tons of trash and plastic dumped into the ocean every year. The students, who were all marine biology majors, made it a point to teach their rabbi that in the U.S. alone, about 1,500 plastic bottles are thrown away every second, and that Americans purchase about 500,000,000 (yes, that’s half a billion) bottles of water every week. That’s enough plastic bottles to circle the planet five times, and most of these end up in the ocean or landfills. Another student pointed out that at an average cost of $1.99 for a 16-ounce bottle of water, and with 128 ounces to a gallon, that means you’d be paying almost $16 for a gallon of water. ‘Would that be an example of Bal Tashchit,’ the student asked… From this conversation came the creation of a ‘reverse tashlich’ in which the students cleaned the beach and mangroves on campus to remove the human ‘sin’ which littered them. In the end, five students removed about 75 pounds of plastic and other debris from the waterfront. These students had an awareness that is unique in the Jewish community and an attitude that is not, but should be, on our communal agenda.”



Elul-lamed: “According to the most current scientific data, if humans don’t change our current practices of overfishing and pollution, in 30 years there will be more plastic in the Ocean than fish. And so, as I reflect on the month of Elul, I remember that Chinese proverb. What is Elul? I see it as Elul-lamed (Elul meaning ‘if only’ and lamed being the numerical value of 30). In other words, if only 30 years ago we had thought about the effects that our collective human carelessness would have on the Ocean, we could have done something to prevent the current global crisis we face.”



