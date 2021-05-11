Your Daily Phil: How the Pew survey of American Jewry came to be

Worthy Reads

Cross-Cutting Issue: Two-thirds of children suffering from a mental health disorder in the United States do not receive help, which is one of the statistics that inspired the Morgan Stanley Foundation last February to invest $20 million to create its Alliance for Children’s Mental health, reports Paul Karon in Inside Philanthropy. When the pandemic hit, the crisis worsened, spurring Morgan Stanley to announce an award program for mental health nonprofits working in innovative ways, and to intensify its efforts to encourage other private sector donors to see children’s mental health as an issue that needs to be addressed in other fields, such as education. “You don’t have to change your portfolio to be all mental health funding, but children’s mental health affects all the other things you’re funding,” said Joan Steinberg, president of the Morgan Stanley Foundation and CEO of the Alliance for Children’s Mental Health’s advisory board.[InsidePhilanthropy]

New Rules: Nabeeha Kazi Hutchins, the CEO of a reproductive and sexual health advocacy organization that both gives grants and receives them, shares her gratitude for funders’ flexibility during the pandemic and urges them to maintain that attitude as the world reopens in a blog post on the website of the Center for Effective Philanthropy. That’s what she plans to do, she writes, citing instances of how her group, PAI, provided new, pandemic-related funding as needed in both Mexico and Kenya to fill gaps in health services. “Less restrictive, more flexible funding is the only way to ensure that the organizations that best understand the needs of their communities have the power and the means to drive sustained systems change that will benefit the people they serve,” she concludes. [CEP]

Water Fight: A shareholder spat at Cambrian Innovation, Inc., a high-tech wastewater company whose biggest investor is Laurene Powell Jobs, widow of Apple Inc.’s co-founder, reflects the challenges of impact investing that pursues both profits and social good, reflectsJohn Hechinger in a Bloomberg analysis. At issue is Cambrian’s acquisition of a rival, Baswood, in which Powell Jobs also owned a majority stake, and some Cambrian investors’ allegation that Powell Jobs had a conflict of interest as a result. “The tension around the deal may reflect the challenges of investing in a new industry where the rewards are uncertain and long-term. In the early 2000s venture capitalists bet heavily on wastewater-treatment companies such as Cambrian and Baswood. By 2013 most had lost interest,” Hechinger writes. [Bloomberg]

Different Style: Charities are scrambling to understand a newly powerful female class of billionaire donors that give very differently from their male counterparts, writes Andrew Edgecliffe-Johnson in the Financial Times. Many female donors eschew the word “philanthropist,” finding it paternalistic and not compatible with their desire to be partners with the groups they support; they also tend to give to causes that men overlook, such as income inequality. “Women give for different reasons. It’s not necessary to have their name on the building,” said Melissa Effron Hayek, who runs a women in philanthropy program at the University of California, Los Angeles. “They want to be engaged and feel the impact of their giving.” [FT]