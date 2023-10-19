Your Daily Phil: How JDC is responding to war in Israel

Good Thursday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a push by the National Council of Jewish Women to secure the release of the captives taken by Hamas, and the Maccabi Ra’anana basketball team’s emotional game in New York last week. We feature opinion pieces from Samantha Vinokor-Meinrath and Rabbi Avi Strausberg. Also in this newsletter: New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Doron Almog and Jack Lew. We’ll start with the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee’s short- and long-term plans to assist the State of Israel.

Ariel Zwang, CEO of the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee, spent a week in Israel following the Oct. 7 terror attacks, checking in on the organization’s hundreds of staff members, its partner organizations and clients to see how the group can both provide for the immediate needs of Israelis and begin preparing for reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts in the south, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

“Helping the State of Israel respond to lots of challenges is at the heart of what we do at JDC,” Zwang told eJP on Tuesday in a spare office at Occupational Guidance, an initiative co-sponsored by JDC in the majority Haredi city of Bnei Brak outside of Tel Aviv. “So for now, the programs and systems that we have are all being put into service for immediate needs. That’s what everyone’s doing,” she said.

“But we’re already in touch with our directors general and industry partners to figure out what different and additional changes will be needed long-term in employment, in education, in aging and in people with disabilities. These are the areas in which JDC works in Israel,” she said. “Helping figure out how the most vulnerable members of society will continue to thrive and receive the services that they need is both an immediate-term and a long-term [mission].”

Both in the short term and looking forward, Zwang said rebuilding the economy in southern Israel, which has been brought to a complete standstill in some cities and towns, will be a major focus for JDC. The Israeli government is also planning to support businesses affected by the war, but has not yet approved and released a full assistance package.

“We’re already working with business owners from the south who had to relocate their physical businesses or who can’t function to help them get online,” she said. “Economic recovery, especially for small business people and those whose employment has been interrupted, will be crucial for JDC.”

