Your Daily Phil: How inflation and the market are affecting Jewish nonprofit

Campers, staff, parents and alumni of Camp Airy in Maryland are reeling after the camp’s 550-seat dining hall, called the White House, was destroyed in a fire yesterday morning. The fire occurred shortly after 7 a.m., and no one was injured, according to the Frederick County Department of Fire and Rescue Services. The cause of the fire is as yet unknown.

The fire burned down the building, which also has office space, just days after campers arrived on Sunday, at the outset of what was meant to be a celebratory summer honoring the camp’s centennial. Airy, a nondenominational camp for boys from second through 12th grades, is partnered with the nearby Camp Louise for girls.

It took 100 firefighters three hours to extinguish the blaze and prevent it from spreading to other buildings. Crews were still there hours later to make sure the flames did not flare up again. Campers were able to eat lunch in a temporary location, and a mobile kitchen is reportedly on its way to serve the camp’s population in the interim.

Havi Goldscher, CEO of the nearby Capital Camps and Retreat Center, told eJewishPhilanthropy that she was “not at all surprised to see that [Camp Airy] staff leadership managed today with incredible grace and leadership and were able to mobilize and support the campers’ and counselors’ needs.”

“We are planning to carry on camp as regularly as possible,” Camp Airy’s director, Marty Rochlin, said at a press conference on Wednesday. “It’s a building most of us grew up in and had all of our meals in as campers and as staff, and thankfully it’s just a building. So camp can continue, because camp is the people, and it will be back and better.”

Now, the camp and its Washington, D.C.-area community are fundraising to rebuild the White House and ensure that camp can go on this summer. The camp has a donation page, and the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington is allocating $25,000 in emergency funds to the camp.

“We’re going to help them out,” federation CEO Gil Preuss told eJP. “We also have a significant number of children from our area who go to the camp. It’s a great camp that, obviously, we know will rebuild this particular infrastructure.”

In the meantime, the camp community is grieving the loss of part of their home. One alum of the camp, who is also a parent of current campers, wrote on Facebook, “There are no words that could capture the devastation that occurred this morning.”