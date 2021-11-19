Your Daily Phil: How foundations return to the office + The key to engaging alumni

voices at the table

The key to engaging alumni

AJC Project Interchange

“For the past 15 years, the Jewish philanthropic world has poured money into alumni engagement, trying to unlock the mystery of how a one- or two-week experience can translate into lifelong engagement. Sure, you can get someone to come to a happy hour, or like you on social media, but to bring someone into a long-term, meaningful and sometimes complex relationship with Israel and the Jewish people? To get them to proactively step up and speak out in support of Israel or against antisemitism? That’s more challenging,” writes Lili Kalish Gersch, director of alumni engagement for AJC Project Interchange, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Key to success: “The key to our successful alumni engagement has been to harness two strengths: We give AJC staff on the ground the resources – from data to dollars – to make real, lasting connections based on shared values, and to integrate alumni into their existing networks. They engage in authentic, person-by-person relationship building.”

A real seat at the table: “Even more importantly, colleagues are encouraged to center alumni engagement around the pursuit of our organizational goals. When we incorporate alumni into our leadership councils and caucuses and invite them into our local interreligious dialogues or communities of conscience, they speak out loudly against antisemitism and in favor of Israel’s right to defend itself. Sometimes such outspokenness comes with personal or professional risk. We, in turn, stand up for their rights in the public sphere. True allies.”

Read the full piece here.

CONTINUING JOURNEY

For Jewish Europe, the future is now

JDC

“We live at a time of diminishing nuance, viewing issues through narrow narratives and framing. For the Jewish community, faced with increasing antisemitism and concerns for the future, such a dynamic leads to statements like ‘Jewish life in Europe is over.’ Such a soundbite misses the people and communities working to make Jewish life thrive. They ignore a Jewish Europe that is vibrant and populated by communities grappling with serious challenges by responding with strength and creativity,” writes Alejandro Okret, executive director of international programs at the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Survey says: “The new JDC-ICCD [International Centre for Community Development] Fifth Survey of European Jewish Community Leaders and Professionals speaks to this fact. In its pages we find community leaders and professionals who are fully engaged, eschewing emigration and committed to local communities. They feel this way even though for the first time in the survey history, they rank antisemitism and combating it first among their concerns and priorities.”

Additional challenge: “Just below the surface of this pressing challenge is another: The desire of these leaders to expand their definition of community and membership. They want to do so by engaging young people, the unaffiliated and volunteers.”

Clarion call: “My work in Jewish community development over the last two decades gives me great pause and much pride in these findings. They reflect a consensus voice for introspection and the rethinking of models of engagement. For those grassroots social innovators and young adults just entering the gates of the Jewish community or those who decidedly remain outside those gates, this should be a clarion call.”

Read the full piece here.