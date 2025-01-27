Your Daily Phil: Holocaust Remembrance Day lessons

Good Monday morning. Today is International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

In today's edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a new study about Jewish families by Rosov Consulting and on the poignant meeting between the family of a survivor of the Nova music festival and the Bedouin Israeli man who saved his life.

What We’re Watching

The United Nations is hosting an International Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony this morning at its Turtle Bay headquarters. Israeli President Isaac Herzog, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres and Holocaust survivor Marianne Miller are due to speak.

Over 200 Holocaust survivors will attend an International Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony at the Museum of Jewish Heritage – A Living Memorial to the Holocaust in New York City this morning. At the event, the museum will also launch a new initiative, Survivor Stories: An Interactive Dialog.

The JCC Association of North America’s annual Mifgash Executive Leadership Forum is kicking off today in Owings Mills, Md. Senior executives from across North America will be attending the three-day conference.

JLI’s Jewish Leadership Summit continues today in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Eli Saulson, a board member of the William Davidson Foundation; David Heller, national campaign chair of the Jewish Federations of North America; and Terry Kassel, a board member at the Paul E. Singer Foundation, are among those slated to speak.

What You Should Know

Dozens of Holocaust survivors traveled to the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum in O?wi?cim, Poland, today to mark the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the death camp, with the main ceremony scheduled for later today (4 p.m. CET; 10 a.m. ET). Save for brief remarks from Polish President Andrzej Duda at a wreath-laying event earlier today, no politicians will speak at the ceremony, which will instead be addressed by survivors, historian Piotr Cywi?ski, who serves as president of the state museum, and philanthropist Ronald S. Lauder, a major donor to the site, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

Events and memorial ceremonies to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day have been and are being held around the world, from one yesterday at the Babyn Yar killing field in Kyiv, Ukraine, which was attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, to the U.N., as mentioned above. (One place where there won’t be a large-scale event is Israel, where Holocaust Remembrance Day is marked in spring, on the 27th day of the Hebrew month of Nisan.)

This year may mark the last major, round-number anniversary of the liberation of the camp in which survivors of its atrocities will be able to attend the ceremonies. This fact is of growing concern to those tasked with preserving the memory of the Holocaust and teaching the lessons that it has to offer — lessons that are widely seen as simultaneously more needed and under greater threat than ever.

See: Elon Musk’s recent remarks at a rally for the far-right German party, AfD, in which he decried multiculturalism and said Germans should not feel guilty for the sins of the Nazis.

“There’s frankly too much of a focus on [Germany’s] past guilt, and we need to move beyond that. Children should not be guilty of the sins of their parents or even — let alone their parents — their great-grandparents maybe even,” Musk said.

The remarks drew criticism from Yad Vashem Chair Dani Dayan, who said that Germany ought to acknowledge its “dark past” as it goes forward. “Failing to do so is an insult to the victims of Nazism and a clear danger to the democratic future of Germany,” Dayan said.

Former Anti-Defamation League CEO Abe Foxman referred to a hand movement made by Musk last week, which was seen by some as a Nazi salute, saying that his remarks “place the hand gesture in perspective!”

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) also denounced Musk, who is now an advisor to President Donald Trump.

“Holocaust deniers are full of crap. I’m worried that we’re losing 80 years on that, that we’re rewriting history here,” the senator said on Sunday on CNN. “There are 15 million Jews on the planet because every generation seems to want to go after the Jewish people so they can’t grow and survive. So the last thing I want facing the [anniversary] is to be equivocal.”