Your Daily Phil: Holocaust Museum LA fundraiser’s Hollywood roots + Preaching democracy on the High Holidays

FRESH FACES

L.A.’s Holocaust museum has a new lead fundraiser: Omar Sharif Jr.

Courtesy of Holocaust Museum LA

The new chief advancement officer at the Holocaust Museum LA descends from Hollywood royalty, speaks fluent Hebrew and Yiddish that he learned in Jewish day school and is co-starring in an Israeli TV series. So it may be a surprise to discover that the new hire is Omar Sharif Jr., grandson of one of the most famous Egyptian actors in history. Sharif Jr. hopes that he can draw from both sides of his lineage in his new role fundraising for the museum: He grew up with an Egyptian Muslim father — the elder Sharif’s son — and a Polish Jewish mother whose own mother survived the Holocaust, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Esther D. Kustanowitz.

A major expansion: The Holocaust Museum LA, the oldest such museum in the United States, was founded by survivors in 1961. Last year, the museum reached almost 30,000 students and is embarking on a $45 million expansion that will fund a new 16,000-square-foot Learning Center Pavilion with special exhibits, a 200-seat theater, two classrooms, a gift shop and a café. Sharif told eJP the museum has raised about 80% of the needed funds, including a $5 million gift from The Smidt Foundation. The museum hopes to accommodate 150,000 students annually by 2030.

Lessons for today: “At the core of our mission is educating about the Holocaust, making it relevant to today and inspiring youth and young adults to tackle some of these issues that they might even see in their communities today,” Sharif, 38, told eJP. “It’s not just a history museum. It has relevance today. And it’s urgent that we address these issues, and education is the best way to do that.”

Appreciating difference: “I had these two sides of my family,” he said. “And we would gather for cultural [and] religious festivities on all sides. So whether it was Passover or the High Holidays with my mother’s side of the family, or whether it was Ramadan with my grandmother in Egypt, or [because] my grandfather was born Catholic, we would do Christmas with his mother and sister. I grew up experiencing and appreciating the different elements.” While those influences could have been points of conflict, Sharif said he saw “so much similarity between them.” At the core of all of these festivities was family and food. And there was much more in common than there was that separated the different observances of the different religions.”

