Your Daily Phil: HIAS cuts hundreds of staff, closes offices amid Trump immigration cuts

We also look at how a FEMA funding freeze is affecting Jewish nonprofit security grants and at the Milken Institute's recommendations for boosting the southern Israeli economy post-Oct. 7. We feature an opinion piece by Rabbi Joe Wolfson about the message of Purim for both Israeli society and the Jewish people as a whole, and one by Dahlia Rockowitz calling upon Jewish organizations and funders to respond to the dismantling of the EPA.

The Lisa and Michael Leffell Foundation, Paul E. Singer Foundation and Maimonides Fund kicked off their second annual “Zionism: A New Conversation” conference in Miami yesterday. The gathering, which brings together rabbis to discuss Israel and Zionism, continues through tomorrow. Read about last year’s conference here.

UJA-Federation of New York is holding a memorial tribute this evening to honor Sen. Joe Lieberman (I-CT) on his first yahrzeit. Hadassah Lieberman, Matt Lieberman, Rabbi Ethan Tucker and Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) are slated to speak at the event.

The Ruderman Family Foundation will host its annual conference at Haifa University tomorrow morning, focusing on American Jewish identity post-Oct. 7.

British antisemitism scholar David Hirsh and British Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis are the latest speakers to drop out of an antisemitism conference being hosted by Israel’s Ministry for Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism in Jerusalem later this month in response to the inclusion of several far-right European politicians, writes eJewishPhilanthropy Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross.

Hirsh and Mirvis join French philosopher Bernard-Henri Lévy, German antisemitism envoy Felix Kleinl and the head of the Germany-Israel Friendship Association, Volker Beck, all of whom have bowed out of the gathering in protest. Several other speakers are reconsidering their participation as well, having apparently been unaware of the far-right politicians involvement.

“In an increasingly hostile world, the State of Israel is hungry for allies, but it must be disciplined in keeping some distance from those who do not share its values. Israel could listen more attentively to the advice of local Jewish communities and it should not offer the populist right, which has fascistic antisemitism in its heritage and amongst its support, an official Jewish stamp of approval,” wrote Hirsh, academic director of the London Centre for the Study of Contemporary Antisemitism, in a letter announcing his decision to withdraw from the gathering.

Marion Marechal, a far-right French representative to the European Parliament and granddaughter of French politician and Holocaust denier Jean Marie Le Pen; Jordan Bardella, president of the far-right French National Rally party, a successor of Le Pen’s National Front; and Hermann Tertsch, a far-right Spanish member of the European Parliament, are all due to attend the conference. Bardella, whose party Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli publicly supported in France’s recent election over President Emmanuel Macron, is due to deliver a keynote address at the conference.

For these far-right parties, official involvement in an Israeli conference on combating antisemitism provides them with an imprimatur of respectability among their own populations and on the international stage, demonstrable “proof” that they are not antisemitic. By inviting these politicians, Israel’s Diaspora affairs minister indicates a disconnect between the State of Israel and Diaspora Jewish communities, whose leaders have often warned against the rise of these parties.

Their involvement has and will provide ammunition to those claiming that the fight against antisemitism has been irrevocably politicized, that Jew hatred can be deemed acceptable provided it is against Jews of a certain political camp. To others, this embrace of Europe’s far right by Israel and segments of the Jewish world reflects a reshuffling of the geopolitical map and a more accurate reflection of who better represents the Jewish people’s allies in the fight against contemporary antisemitism, which they see as principally coming from Muslim immigrants and the far left.

In any case, the controversy over the inclusion of these politicians has far overshadowed the stated focus of the conference: combating antisemitism. Virtually all of the articles written about the conference so far — in both the Jewish and general press — have focused on who is and isn’t participating, not on the growing number of antisemitic incidents around the world. And it is reasonable to assume that most of the reports from the conference will as well.

Several of the Jewish speakers who are still listed as appearing at the International Conference on Combating Antisemitism have in the past warned against European far-right parties, including Natan Sharansky, a former Israeli government minister and chair of the Jewish Agency; Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt; and William Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations.

On Facebook today, Sharansky explained that while he opposed antisemitism from both the left and the right, along with the fact that the Diaspora Affairs Ministry did not coordinate the politicians’ involvement with the relevant Diaspora communities, he decided to remain in the conference. “Those who continue to hold onto their antisemitic views obviously have no place in conferences against antisemitism. However, those who claim to have changed their views towards Jews certainly deserve to be heard,” Sharansky wrote.

The guest list of the antisemitism conference reflects the Israeli government’s recent embrace of far-right European parties, with which it previously maintained official distance due to many of their founders’ connections to Nazi Germany and more contemporary ties to neo-Nazi groups and Holocaust revisionism. Exceptions to this are German and Austrian far-right parties, whom Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said Israel would still keep at arm’s length.

The antisemitism conference, which is scheduled to take place on March 26-27, is meant to serve as the culmination of next week’s “Diaspora Week,” when the Israeli government highlights the Israel-Diaspora relationship through a dedicated cabinet meeting, educational initiatives in schools and other gatherings throughout the country.