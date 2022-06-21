Your Daily Phil: Giving USA survey shows inflation’s dampening effect on philanthropy

Good Tuesday morning!

Here’s one way inflation is weakening philanthropy in the United States: A new survey of the field shows that while the raw dollars given to a variety of causes increased last year, trends remained relatively flat in terms of real value.

According to the just-released 2022 Giving USA survey, the definitive annual survey of American philanthropy, the nearly $485 billion donated in the United States in 2021 represents a 4% increase over the 2020 total — but due to inflation, it’s effectively the same amount.

That also holds true regarding giving to specific fields, or by subgroups of people. Donations to human services organizations, for example, rose more than 2% in raw numbers but declined more than 2% when adjusted for inflation.

Giving USA, an annual report commissioned by a foundation of the same name and conducted by Indiana University’s Lilly Family School of Philanthropy at IUPUI, has been publishing its findings for more than six decades. Ahead of today’s release, eJewishPhilanthropy obtained some of its key results. It arrives at its conclusions through economic analysis and by looking at tax data, economic indicators and demographics.

Another trend that influenced giving last year was the stock market’s then-strong performance, which led to growth in corporate giving and donations to donor-advised funds, which are typically used by wealthy donors. In a year when, after inflation, corporate pre-tax profits grew 31%, giving by corporations spiked 18.3%. And while donations by foundations declined slightly year over year, they accounted for a record 19% of total giving.

Individual giving was the main driver of charity, accounting for two-thirds of total donations. “Megagifts” of $450 million or more by ultra-wealthy Americans accounted for some 5% of total donations and a total of nearly $15 billion in philanthropy.

“Robust economic growth translated to strong performance by institutional forms of philanthropy such as foundations and corporations,” Amir Pasic, the Lilly School’s dean, said in a statement. “Yet these economic indicators may differ from what most people experience in daily life. The broader effects of the pandemic may have shifted individual jobs, incomes, lifestyles and family and financial priorities.”

In terms of where the money went, donations to arts and culture groups rose nearly 22% from 2020 when adjusted for inflation, while giving to environmental and animal groups, as well as to health causes, also rose. Perhaps most relevant to Jewish philanthropy, giving to religion was flat when adjusting for inflation, while giving to education fell. Giving to international affairs groups was also flat.

Donations to public-society benefit organizations (anything from a donor-advised fund to a civil rights group to, say, a Jewish federation) rose nearly 18%. Patrick M. Rooney, Lilly’s executive associate dean for academic programs, said that growth was driven by DAFs.

“Growth in this subsector aligns with increased support for legal rights and voting nonprofits, but it is most strongly driven by giving to national donor-advised funds,” Rooney said in a statement, also attributing the rise to “the growth in the stock market more generally in the past two years.”