Your Daily Phil: Getting kosher options in food pantries + Yoga for Israeli combat vets

Some 200 representatives of Jewish communal groups participated in a virtual conference with the U.S. Department of Agriculture last week as part of an effort to increase access to kosher and halal foods under the White House’s strategy to combat antisemitism, according to New York’s Metropolitan Council on Jewish Poverty, which hosted the event, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.



During the meeting last Wednesday, the more than 200 “national Jewish communal stakeholders” – officials from organizations that are involved in this effort – received an update on where things stand today and what next steps need to be taken in order to ensure that people who observe the laws of kosher and halal and who are dealing with food insecurity are able to receive the food that they need, according to Met Council. The event was also organized by UJA-Federation of New York and Jewish Federations of North America.



Met Council CEO David Greenfield told eJP that the mere fact that all of those people, representing 16 states and dozens of communities, were together in a meeting on this issue was itself a milestone. “I’ve been doing this for 20 years. For the first time in my lifetime, we gathered everybody across the country who cares about these issues. We had 200 people from 30 cities, and we’re now working together on behalf of the community. I think that’s a game changer,” he said.



There are no definitive estimates for how many Jews or Muslims nationwide who are experiencing financial hardship only eat kosher and halal food, but a recent food distribution program in New York City found that more than a fifth of the recipients requested kosher or halal meals, according to a Met Council study.



To that end, the Met Council – along with JFNA and other Jewish organizations across the U.S. – is working to increase the number of kosher- and halal-certified foods in the USDA’s food pantries, either by getting the USDA’s vendors to certify the existing brands that they use or by getting them to switch to kosher options. In either case, Greenfield said, the change should not affect the cost of these items.



There are currently eight items in the USDA’s food pantries that are required to be certified kosher, out of roughly 200 – a low number but far higher than the one item that was certified until a few years ago. “The ability to move that number is significant. I think that’s really what we’re trying to do,” Greenfield said.



As part of that effort, the Met Council and the other organizations spearheading this effort are pushing for the USDA to create an office specifically focused on kosher and halal foods.



