Your Daily Phil: Funders boost efforts to tell the story of Oct. 7

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the controversy surrounding the Heritage Foundation’s attempt to create a conservative answer to the White House’s National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism. We feature an opinion piece by Sarit Wishnevski about the importance of Jewish burial societies, and another by Yossi Prager that looks to the marriage equality movement for inspiration in how to combat antisemitism. Also in this newsletter: Len Blavatnik, Alan M. Garber and Evan Gershkovich. We’ll start with how Jewish organizations are supporting storytelling initiatives in the wake of the Oct. 7 terror attacks.

As Israeli and American Jews wrestle with the impact of the Oct. 7 attacks and the year that followed, creatives are mobilizing their storytelling skills and searching the philanthropy landscape for funders to support their Jewish-themed projects, reports Esther D. Kustanowitz for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Recent weeks have seen the publication of a number of books — 10/7: 100 Human Stories; The Gates of Gaza: A Story of Betrayal, Survival, and Hope in Israel’s Borderlands; The October 7 War: Israel’s Battle for Security in Gaza — the launch of art exhibitions — “Zoya Cherkassky: 7 October 2023,” at the Jewish Museum in New York — and the release of numerous documentaries, scripted films and television series, all dedicated to better understanding what happened that dreadful day.

Jewish National Fund-USA recently announced a new fund to support Israeli television and film industry professionals in creating at least $6 million worth of content, which will be developed in the Gaza Envelope-area communities — providing jobs and much-needed recovery income — and distributed domestically and internationally.

At Jewish Story Partners, which supports Jewish documentary filmmakers, the newest crop of 21 projects receiving grants from a pool of $500,000 includes several documentaries radiating from the events of Oct. 7, representing a diverse array of viewpoints: “Missing Silver,” which is about murdered peace activist Vivian Silver, and an as-yet untitled film described as “an intimately observed story about the complex experience of a family in the aftermath of Oct. 7.”

As efforts to tell Jewish stories have increased, donors may be shifting their financial support away from arts and toward Israel relief. Reboot CEO David Katznelson told eJP that big world events may cause funders “to divert funding from art and culture and more towards specific ways of dealing with the events at hand.”

Roberta Grossman, JSP’s executive director and co-founder, said several individual and foundation donors told her that, this year, they were channeling the bulk of their 2024 giving to Israel, thereby reducing JSP’s capacity to fund filmmakers.

“When people are bleeding on the street, it’s hard to justify funding the arts,” Grossman said, maintaining that the American Jewish community needs the arts “to do the work that Jewish communities do. More so after 10/7,” she told eJP.

Rebecca Honig Friedman, program officer at Maimonides Fund, suggested that some creatives are trying “to take the narrative back, by telling our own stories,” a response to some storytellers outside the Jewish community who may be providing misleading or false narratives.

In Maimonides Fund’s Jewish Writers’ Initiative programs for screenwriters and digital storytellers, she added, creators are “grappling with what it means to be a Jew in this moment and wanting to express their Jewish identity in their work.” Jewish Writers’ Initiative project creators, she added, “are all in some way celebrating and seeking to make meaning of Jewish identity, history and traditions, for themselves and their audiences.”

