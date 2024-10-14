Your Daily Phil: Funders boost efforts to tell the story of Oct. 7
Good Monday morning.
In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the controversy surrounding the Heritage Foundation’s attempt to create a conservative answer to the White House’s National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism. We feature an opinion piece by Sarit Wishnevski about the importance of Jewish burial societies, and another by Yossi Prager that looks to the marriage equality movement for inspiration in how to combat antisemitism. Also in this newsletter: Len Blavatnik, Alan M. Garber and Evan Gershkovich. We’ll start with how Jewish organizations are supporting storytelling initiatives in the wake of the Oct. 7 terror attacks.
As Israeli and American Jews wrestle with the impact of the Oct. 7 attacks and the year that followed, creatives are mobilizing their storytelling skills and searching the philanthropy landscape for funders to support their Jewish-themed projects, reports Esther D. Kustanowitz for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Recent weeks have seen the publication of a number of books — 10/7: 100 Human Stories; The Gates of Gaza: A Story of Betrayal, Survival, and Hope in Israel’s Borderlands; The October 7 War: Israel’s Battle for Security in Gaza — the launch of art exhibitions — “Zoya Cherkassky: 7 October 2023,” at the Jewish Museum in New York — and the release of numerous documentaries, scripted films and television series, all dedicated to better understanding what happened that dreadful day.
Jewish National Fund-USA recently announced a new fund to support Israeli television and film industry professionals in creating at least $6 million worth of content, which will be developed in the Gaza Envelope-area communities — providing jobs and much-needed recovery income — and distributed domestically and internationally.
At Jewish Story Partners, which supports Jewish documentary filmmakers, the newest crop of 21 projects receiving grants from a pool of $500,000 includes several documentaries radiating from the events of Oct. 7, representing a diverse array of viewpoints: “Missing Silver,” which is about murdered peace activist Vivian Silver, and an as-yet untitled film described as “an intimately observed story about the complex experience of a family in the aftermath of Oct. 7.”
As efforts to tell Jewish stories have increased, donors may be shifting their financial support away from arts and toward Israel relief. Reboot CEO David Katznelson told eJP that big world events may cause funders “to divert funding from art and culture and more towards specific ways of dealing with the events at hand.”
Roberta Grossman, JSP’s executive director and co-founder, said several individual and foundation donors told her that, this year, they were channeling the bulk of their 2024 giving to Israel, thereby reducing JSP’s capacity to fund filmmakers.
“When people are bleeding on the street, it’s hard to justify funding the arts,” Grossman said, maintaining that the American Jewish community needs the arts “to do the work that Jewish communities do. More so after 10/7,” she told eJP.
Rebecca Honig Friedman, program officer at Maimonides Fund, suggested that some creatives are trying “to take the narrative back, by telling our own stories,” a response to some storytellers outside the Jewish community who may be providing misleading or false narratives.
In Maimonides Fund’s Jewish Writers’ Initiative programs for screenwriters and digital storytellers, she added, creators are “grappling with what it means to be a Jew in this moment and wanting to express their Jewish identity in their work.” Jewish Writers’ Initiative project creators, she added, “are all in some way celebrating and seeking to make meaning of Jewish identity, history and traditions, for themselves and their audiences.”
HELP WANTED?
Heritage Foundation struggles to find partners in fight against antisemitism
On the first anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks, one of the most venerable conservative think tanks in Washington announced a major effort to combat antisemitism. The Heritage Foundation touted what it dubbed “Project Esther” — encompassing a 33-page report and a task force that it said included dozens of organizations — as a “national strategy to counter antisemitism,” meant to be a conservative counterweight to the Biden administration’s antisemitism national strategy released in May 2023. But Heritage’s tactics, including criticizing the White House document that several nonpartisan Jewish organizations had a hand in writing and purposely spurning those groups in the “Project Esther” task force, have antagonized some would-be allies, reports Gabby Deutch for eJewishPhilanthropy’s sister publication Jewish Insider.
Not us: Soon after the report — which doesn’t address right-wing antisemitism — was released, several high-profile organizations that Heritage claimed were affiliated with the project began to distance themselves from it. Christians United for Israel, a powerful evangelical group, said it had nothing to do with the project after its political arm was named on a list of 57 task force participants that Heritage shared with JI. The World Jewish Congress and the Republican Jewish Coalition, both said they had nothing to do with the report, as did the Hudson Institute and the Atlantic Council think tanks.
Singularly focused: Following the controversy Heritage faced from its Project 2025, a controversial document outlining policies the next Republican president should implement, Project Esther presented an opportunity for the group to propose policies to fight antisemitism, an issue with bipartisan appeal. “This is a very well-meaning effort,” said an expert at another conservative think tank in Washington. “But the writing process was a little bit one-sided and not terribly iterative. And also, while I do believe that left-wing antisemitism is a larger systemic problem, the fact that it doesn’t touch right-wing antisemitism is, I think, a mistake, because of the credibility issue.”
Read the full report here and sign up for Jewish Insider’s Daily Kickoff here.
THE JOURNEY’S END
Unseen but essential: the case for investing in chevra kadisha leaders
“In the last 10 years, the conversation around death has taken on — excuse the pun — a new life. The emergence of death cafes, death doulas and even funeral industry influencers have mainstreamed our ability to talk about death and dying and brought new attention to the work of those who care for our loved ones before, during and after their deaths,” writes Sarit Wishnevski, the executive director of Kavod v’Nichum, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Just as urgent: “Jewish funders have invested millions of dollars in Jewish service and volunteerism, but the vast majority of these funds have gone to what we often think of as ‘traditional’ service: feeding the hungry, caring for the earth and supporting communities in need. All of these are critical and aligned with Jewish values, and this work is both urgent and deeply meaningful. Yet investment in the volunteers who care not just for the living in our communities but also those who have passed away is just as urgent, and just as meaningful — and intrinsically connected to traditional service.”
If not then, when?: “The work of the chevra kadisha is not just centered on the end of life but inherently part of the circle of Jewish life, from beginning to end to beginning again. Providing this continuum of care is one of the most meaningful ways we can engage Jewishly. After all, if we can’t show up for one another in death, how can we do a good job of showing up in life? These cycles are inextricably linked — and those who do this work need our investment to support their commitment to this sacred work.”
ALL’S FAIR
Harnessing every tool available to combat antisemitism
“The ongoing surge of antisemitism since Oct. 7 has generated over 100 organizations dedicated to combating it — that’s the good news. The bad news is that not enough of these groups are actively engaged in lobbying and political advocacy, and even fewer seem to realize the powerful benefits of integrating charitable, lobbying and electoral efforts. To effectively address antisemitism, we need a coordinated approach that combines the strengths of all the tools available to donors,” writes Yossi Prager, the senior managing director of JFN Consulting at the Jewish Funders Network, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Politics and charity: “Alongside … political activity, we need charitable funding to finance efforts to educate legislators and the public, support truthful curricula, hold get-out-the-vote campaigns, support antisemitism lawsuits and organize a social movement that includes non-Jews to defeat antisemitism. Most of the charitable work is already in progress, but not in coordination with the political activity.”
Get it together: “So why hasn’t it happened? I suggest two primary reasons: First, the concept of mixing charitable and lobbying/political activities feels wrong to many donors, notwithstanding the clarity of the law.The legal prohibition against private foundations supporting lobbying or political campaigning contributes to this mindset… Second, setting up a set of related organizations requires a coordination and cooperation that is atypical for the Jewish community.”
Look to marriage equality: “The marriage equality movement succeeded because of the Civil Marriage Collaborative, a collection of more than 14 foundations that committed themselves to making collective decisions about the strategy and funding in the fight for marriage equality. Collectively, they contributed $153 million toward the effort. The coalition held together during many bleak moments over 11 years until the U.S. Supreme Court ruled marriage equality to be a constitutional right.”
Worthy Reads
501 (Sea) Change: In The Chronicle of Philanthropy, Sara Herschander examines the controversies around nonprofits ahead of the upcoming election and the possible changes that Congress may make to the tax code to address them. “Ask the average American what their local soup kitchen, a high-profile think tank, and several multi-billion-dollar hospital chains have in common and they likely wouldn’t know that they’re all 501(c)(3) nonprofits… Since the turn of the century, the number of tax-exempt 501(c) organizations has expanded by 36%, from 1.35 million in 2000 to 1.85 million in 2023. That growth, albeit driven largely by small apolitical charities, has helped fuel a torrent of controversy about nonprofits’ impact on the nation’s political and economic landscape… Alongside longstanding frustration with commercially lucrative 501(c)(3)s, the perceived over-politicization of nonprofits has led some policymakers to explore changes to the tax code… Today’s calls for change come from across the political spectrum. While conservatives accuse nonprofits of unscrupulous ties to foreign donors and even allege connections to terror financing, progressives have long criticized the wealthy for using 501(c)(4) nonprofits in particular as a backdoor for political contributions.” [ChronicleofPhilanthropy]
Around the Web
The Wall Street Journal reports on the philanthropists behind the $200 million that the University of Austin has raised so far, including some known supporters, such as GOP donor Harlan Crow, and some whose involvement have not yet been disclosed, including Jeff Yass, who has donated $35 million to the school, and Len Blavatnik…
Harvard University President Alan M. Garber described the school’s fundraising numbers over the past year as “disappointing,” ahead of the release of the university’s 2024 financial report, which is expected to show that donations have slowed over the institution’s handling of antisemitism and anti-Israel demonstrations on campus over the past year…
Vice President Kamala Harris spoke out against antisemitism on American college campuses, pledging in a Friday virtual event before Yom Kippur to “do everything in my power to combat antisemitism whenever and wherever we see it”…
The Columbia University Hillel organized a screening of the “Screams Before Silence” documentary, which featured a talk by the film’s presenter, Sheryl Sandberg; last month, the documentary was screened by the Seed the Dream Foundation and Jewish Women International’s I Believe Israeli Women initiative, along with the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia, at the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History in Philadelphia…
A new study by the Association for Canadian Studies found that 23% of Canadians correctly identified the Jewish community as the most targeted group in the country for hate crimes, while 10% said Muslims; but among students, 4.9% said Jews were the most targeted group, compared to nearly twice as many — 8.6% — who said it was Muslims…
Shots were fired at a Toronto Jewish girls’ elementary school — Bais Chaya Mushka Girls Elementary School — at 4 a.m. on Yom Kippur; this is the second time this year the school was targeted by gunfire…
Kol Nidre services were held in Prague’s Klausen Synagogue on Friday night — the first time that prayer services have been held there since the Holocaust…
Later this week, the National Civil Rights Museum will present its Freedom Award to four posthumous recipients — two of them Jewish — who played “pivotal roles in advancing justice and equality”: Rabbi James A. Wax, Margot Stern Strom, Rev. James M. Lawson Jr., and William “Bill” Lucy …
The Palo Alto, Calif.-based Kehillah Jewish High School dropped the “Jewish” from its name last month to indicate that it was open to “any family that aligns with our mission and values,” and not only Jewish ones; the move has prompted backlash from some alumni, who accused the school of abandoning its Jewish identity…
The Jewish News of Northern California spotlights a still-running initiative that was started in San Francisco in the 1990s — originally dubbed the Seventh Grade Fund, now known as the Tzedek Program — which took money that would have been spent on bar and bat mitzvah gifts and used it instead to create a charitable fund…
Evan Gershkovich, a reporter for The Wall Street Journal who was imprisoned in Russia for more than a year, is writing a memoir about his experiences; it is expected to be published in 2026…
Gilad Erdan, Israel’s former ambassador to the United Nations who was recently named global president of the Magen David Adom emergency service, was appointed to lead the newly established Center for Diplomacy and International Cooperation at the conservative-leaning Misgav Institute for National Security…
The New York Jewish Week profiles the New York City-based Israeli Hug Center, which looks to provide support — physical and emotional — to Israeli expats in the area…
Alfred Dreyfus, a Holocaust survivor who founded ECPI University in Hampton Roads, Va., died on Oct. 4 at 100…
Pic of the Day
People ride their bicycles along an empty highway in Tel Aviv during Yom Kippur.
Birthdays
President of the Y&S Nazarian Family Foundation, she served as senior vice president of international affairs for the ADL until 2022, Sharon Nazarian, Ph.D….
Retired Yale professor and pediatric surgeon, he is the author of many books including Matzo Balls for Breakfast: And Other Memories of Growing Up Jewish, Bernie S. Siegel… Emeritus professor of history at the University of London, Shula Eta Winokur Marks… Fashion designer and business executive, Ralph Lauren (born Ralph Lifshitz)… Former Major League Baseball player for the Reds, Mets, Cubs and Athletics, Art Shamsky… Former vice chairman of the Federal Reserve, co-founder and a vice chairman of the Promontory Interfinancial Network, Princeton professor, Alan Blinder… International trade attorney who held senior posts in the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, Ambassador Ira Shapiro… Author, political scientist and resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, Norman Ornstein… Former member of Congress (D-NJ-9) where he served for 16 years until 2013, Steven Richard Rothman… Member of the U.S. House of Representatives (D-OR-1), Suzanne Bonamici turns 70… President and founder of Extell Development Company, Gary Barnett turns 69… Fashion designer, Isaac Mizrahi turns 63… President emeritus of Lakewood’s Beth Medrash Govoha, the largest yeshiva in the U.S., Rabbi Aaron Kotler turns 61… Sports radio host, his talk show was syndicated by CBS Sports Radio, now Infinity Sports Network, Jim Rome… Partner and co-chairman for North America at FGS, Michael Feldman… Member of the Georgia House of Representatives, Esther Dina Feuer Panitch… President and co-founder of the R Street Institute, Eli Lehrer… Writer of The Tech Friend at The Washington Post, Shira Ovide… Director of corporate civic responsibility and elections at Microsoft, David Leichtman… Executive director of the Colorado office of economic development and international trade, Eve S. Lieberman… Creative director and curator, now serving as VP of programming and experience at Summit, Samantha Katz… Independent fundraising and nonprofit consultant, Chana Yemini… Actress and singer, best known for playing the role of Gertrude “Gert” Yorkes in the Hulu original series Runaways, Ariela Barer… Defenseman for the NHL’s Vancouver Canucks, he won the 2024 award as the NHL’s best defenseman, Quinn Hughes… Entrepreneur and sneaker reseller, known as Benjamin Kickz or the Sneaker Don, Benjamin Kapelushnik… Marsha Grossman… Jason Epstein…