Your Daily Phil: Fires, but no fireworks, as Israel marks Yom HaAtzmaut

Good Thursday morning.

What We’re Watching

Today is Yom HaAtzmaut, Israel’s Independence Day. More below on how the country is marking the day.

What You Should Know

Instead of fireworks for Yom HaAtzmaut, Israelis have been facing massive wildfires — potentially the largest that have ever hit the country — that swept through the hills outside of Jerusalem yesterday. (Though fireworks have anyway been growing increasingly passé in light of growing awareness of the effects they have on those with post-traumatic stress disorder.)

Hundreds of Israeli firefighters, aided by a growing number of firefighting planes being flown in from allied countries, are still struggling to contain the blazes, even as the high winds and dry heat that enabled the conflagrations have subsided. Nearly 5,000 acres of land have been burned so far, according to Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund, which owns most of the forests in the affected area.

Though firefighters seem to have succeeded in preventing the wildfires from spreading to Jerusalem or any other major cities, smaller communities along the corridor between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv were evacuated on Wednesday, with residents sent to hotels in the capital. Today, they were allowed to return home, though they were warned that the fires may resurge.

In light of the evacuations, many of the civil groups that had helped displaced people in the wake of the Oct. 7 terror attacks — including youth groups, protest movements, local WhatsApp groups — again sprang up offering their services to those in need. Though in most cases, they weren’t necessary.

While the wildfires were concentrated in the hills outside of Jerusalem, their effects were felt nationwide: The official Yom HaAtzmaut torch-lighting ceremony was called off, and a recording of the dress rehearsal was aired instead; many of the street parties organized by cities and towns across the country were canceled or postponed as the firefighting teams that are needed to ensure they are safe were otherwise occupied; though Israel’s Fire and Rescue Services permitted backyard and balcony barbecues, they were forbidden in parks and open areas.

The 126 firefighting teams operating in the area of the wildfires appear to be making headway in containing the blaze, and the cities and towns across the country that canceled street parties last night have rescheduled them for tonight.

But the wildfires are only one part of what sets this Yom HaAtzmaut apart: Chiefly, Israel is still at war, and 59 hostages remain in captivity in Gaza. This latter issue has prompted many in Israel — particularly released hostages and the families of the captives — to call for the country to forgo its usual celebrations. “I cannot celebrate my independence because I have brothers and sisters who are still being held hostage and my heart is still there with them,” released hostage Yarden Bibas wrote in a post on social media earlier this week. “I will not be able to heal or rest until they return. Please let the words ‘to be a free people in our land’ come true for everyone,” he said, referring to a line from Israel’s national anthem, Hatikvah.

In a blow to the hostage families, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared today that returning the hostages is a “very important goal” of the ongoing war, but not the primary one. “The supreme aim is victory over our enemies,” he said, speaking at the annual Bible Contest in Jerusalem.

In the days preceding the national holidays, thousands of reservists have also received orders for another round of service.

This year’s Yom HaAtzmaut is also different in less significant ways. The traditional flyby that the Israeli Air Force performs on Yom HaAtzmaut was also called off because of the war.

Though an annual ceremony hosted by the president honoring 120 outstanding soldiers was held as usual at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem despite the fires, the event was notably different than in the past. Earlier this year, the Israel Defense Forces adopted a new protocol barring soldiers’ names and photos from being released publicly in response to the growing number of lawsuits being filed against IDF soldiers abroad. As a result, the 120 outstanding soldiers were all seen at the event from behind or with their faces blurred. It’s a minor difference from the normal tradition, but an unmistakable one nonetheless, a visual indicator of the country’s diplomatic struggles.

There is still what to celebrate, of course. For all its current struggles, the State of Israel still exists, bringing with it a hope for a better future.

But as Israelis mark the 77th anniversary of the country’s founding, most seem to hope that the next one will look more like those of the past — without fires, without war, without hostages.