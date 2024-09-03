Your Daily Phil: ‘Finally you are free’: Hersh Goldberg-Polin laid to rest

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on reactions to news of the murder of American-Israeli hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin in the multiple American Jewish communities where his family has roots, and on the latest round of federal nonprofit security grant allocations. We feature an opinion piece by Erica Brown addressing Hersh’s parents, Jon Polin and Rachel Goldberg-Polin. Also in this issue: Dame Louise Ellman, Steven Sotloff and Cherna Moskowitz. We’ll start with our coverage of the funeral that drew thousands of mourners yesterday in Jerusalem.

Describing their son as a child of light and love, of curiosity and wanderlust, of justice and peace, Rachel Goldberg-Polin and Jon Polin bade a heart-wrenching farewell to Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 23, as he was laid to rest yesterday in Jerusalem, reports Judith Sudilovsky for eJewishPhilanthropy. They were surrounded by thousands of people who had come to pay their last respects and accompany the family, who have become some of the most well-known representatives of the struggle to gain the release of loved ones taken by Hamas on Oct. 7.

“At this time, I ask your forgiveness,” said Goldberg-Polin, standing beside her husband and two daughters, Leebie and Orly. “If ever I was impatient or insensitive to you during your life, or neglected you in some way, I deeply and sincerely request your forgiveness, Hersh.”

“If there was something we could have done to save you, and we didn’t think of it, I beg your forgiveness. We tried so very hard, so deeply and desperately. I’m sorry,” she said.

Polin recalled holding 3-year-old Hersh’s hand on weekly walks to get coffee in Berkeley, Calif., bracing himself for the “challenging questions” of a preschooler. Even from a young age, his son was a deep thinker, and as he grappled with issues ranging from the ethics of eating animals and Israeli settlement policy to halachic observance and the benefit of a university degree, it expanded Polin’s own way of thinking, he said.

Hersh Goldberg-Polin was captured from the Nova dance festival in Kibbutz Re’im after taking refuge in a bomb shelter together with his childhood friend, Aner Shapira, who was killed by a grenade after successfully throwing seven grenades out of the shelter. Goldberg-Polin was critically injured by a grenade explosion and a horrific video released by Hamas showed him climbing into the back of a truck with a tourniquet he had fashioned tied around his bloody left arm where his forearm had been blown off.

The first sign he had survived the attack came in April when Hamas released another video, giving the family hope; and the continuing though ultimately unsuccessful negotiations also provided a modicum of hope, said his mother. Despite the “agony, terror, anguish, desperation and fear” that had burned her soul and their family had experienced over the past 332 days, they had been “absolutely certain” her son would be coming home alive.

“The hope that perhaps a deal was near was so authentic it was crunchy. It tasted close. But it was not to be so,” she said. “Now I no longer have to worry about you. I know you are no longer in danger.”

Goldberg-Polin also said she still wanted to acknowledge the good and thank God for selecting her to be Hersh’s mother.

“I have had a lot of time during the past 332 days to think about my sweet boy, my Hersh. And one thing I keep thinking about is how out of all the mothers in the world, God chose to give Hersh to me. What must I have done in a past life to deserve such a beautiful gift? It must have been glorious,” she said. “I am honest. And I say, it is not that Hersh was perfect. But, he was the perfect son for me. And I am so grateful to God, and I want to do hakarat hatov and thank God right now, for giving me this magnificent present of my Hersh… For 23 years I was privileged to have this most stunning treasure, to be Hersh’s Mama. I’ll take it and say thank you. I just wish it had been for longer.”

Thousands of people lined the route from the Goldberg-Polin home to the cemetery, waving Israeli flags and the red and black banners of Hersh’s beloved Hapoel Jerusalem soccer team, or holding placards bearing the messages “Sorry” or “Stay strong, survive” — the latter words Goldberg-Polin had used as messages to Hersh.

“This family made aliyah to Israel to better their lives and they have been emotionally tortured, and Hersh was physically tortured,” said Lia Lazar, 30, who had come from Tel Aviv to show her support. “This should not have happened. We failed.”

Israeli President Isaac Herzog eulogized Hersh Goldberg-Polin in the name of the government, asking his forgiveness for having failed to protect him on Oct. 7.

“Beloved Hersh, with a torn and broken heart, I stand here today as the president of the State of Israel, bidding you farewell and asking for your forgiveness, from you, and from Carmel, from Eden, from Almog, from Alex, and Ori, and from all your loved ones,” Herzog said. “I apologize on behalf of the State of Israel, that we failed to protect you in the terrible disaster of Oct. 7, that we failed to bring you home safely. I apologize that the country you immigrated to at the age of 7, wrapped in the Israeli flag, could not keep you safe. Rachel, Jon, dear Leebie and Orly, grandparents and the whole family – I ask for your forgiveness, forgiveness that we could not bring Hersh back home alive.”

