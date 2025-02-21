Your Daily Phil: Field of (new) dreams: Agriculture rebounds in southern Israel

Good Friday morning.

For less-distracted reading over the weekend, browse this week’s edition of The Weekly Print, a curated print-friendly PDF featuring a selection of recent eJewishPhilanthropy and Jewish Insider stories, including: After scaling back, BBYO returns to original universal vision, focusing on reaching teens ‘wherever they are’; COP leader Daroff: ‘Legacy organizations should and will adapt, and if they don’t, they will die’; and Formed in 2020 and now with a $42M budget, education-focused Yael Foundation looks to balance rapid growth with quality. Print the latest edition here.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the reactions to the discovery that Shiri Bibas’ body remains in captivity in Gaza and on World Jewish Congress President Ronald Lauder’s recent Middle East peace push. We visit Kibbutz Nir Oz to hear about the efforts to restore agriculture in the southern Israeli communities that were targeted in the Oct. 7 attacks. Before we mark three years on Monday since Russia invaded Ukraine, we feature an opinion piece by Hannah Miranda Miller highlighting the work of Jewish volunteers supporting Ukraine through Jewish Federations of North America. We also feature an opinion piece by Amram Altzman drawing attention to the experiences and needs of Jewish LGBTQ+ youth as their support services and protections are being dismantled. Also in this newsletter: Henrietta Szold, Hillel Fuld and Shari Arison.

Har Zion Temple in Penn Valley, Pa., is celebrating its 100th anniversary this Shabbat. Rabbi David Wolpe and his three brothers are slated to speak in memory of their father, Rabbi Gerald Wolpe, who led the congregation for 30 years.

The Los Angeles-based Builders of Jewish Education nonprofit is hosting its annual gala on Sunday night at L.A.’s Sinai Temple, honoring its executive director, Gil Graff, who will retire this summer.

The Paramus, N.J.-based chain of special education Sinai Schools is holding its annual dinner on Sunday at the Marriott Glenpointe Hotel in Teaneck, N.J.

The Chabad-Lubavitch Shluchos conference continues through the weekend in Brooklyn, with its annual gala banquet to be held Sunday evening in New Jersey.

Germans will vote on Sunday in the country’s parliamentary elections. Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrat party is behind in the polls, with Friedrich Merz and his Christian Democratic Union party leading with roughly 30% support. The far-right Alternative for Germany party, led by Alice Weidel, is polling at 20%, behind Merz’s party but ahead of Scholz’s.

After the national anguish of witnessing four coffins being handed over to Israel from Hamas, ostensibly carrying the remains of four hostages, Israelis awoke this morning to the devastating news that coffin meant to be holding Shiri Bibas was, instead, carrying the remains of an unidentified Gazan woman, based on DNA testing performed by Israeli authorities, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross. They also learned from Israeli pathologists that Bibas’ two sons, 4-year-old Ariel and 10-month-old Kfir, had not been killed accidentally in an Israeli airstrike, as Hamas has claimed for over a year, but had been “brutally murdered by terrorists while in captivity in November 2023.” The fourth hostage, Oded Lifshitz, was also found to have been killed while in captivity. Shiri’s status remains unknown.

The outrage at Hamas’ deception, which the group claimed was an accident, came swiftly.

“It is impossible to describe the overwhelming grief, anger and relief that comes with these murdered hostages finally returning home to their loved ones and the shock of learning that Shiri Bibas is still not home,” American Jewish Committee CEO Ted Deutch said in a statement. “Our hearts are with all those who loved Ariel, Kfir, and Oded and all those they loved. We are thinking especially of [Shiri’s husband,] Yarden Bibas, who was just released from Gaza only to sit shiva for his children as he waits in agony for terrorists to release his wife.”

The Jewish Federations of North America said in a statement that it was “appalled, outraged, and disgusted by Hamas’s cruel and deceitful psychological warfare against the Bibas family, the State of Israel and the Jewish people.”

This development presents a major quandary for Israel, which has vowed to retaliate for this “severe violation” of the cease-fire agreement by Hamas, with the knowledge that an immediate response will likely prevent the release of the six living hostages — Omer Shem-Tov, Tal Shoham, Eliya Cohen, Omer Wenkert, Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed — who are due to be freed tomorrow.

Kibbutz Nir Oz, where the Bibas family lived and has served as its spokesperson, called for Shiri’s immediate release from captivity and said the Israeli government should refrain from any retaliatory actions that would endanger the hostage-release deal.

“We awoke to a brutal morning. At the same time, we stand by our values and the clear demands of the Bibas family: Freedom, not revenge. The state must bring Shiri back through any and all means and in a way that will not stop the rest of the deal and the release of all hostages immediately,” the kibbutz said in a statement. “Hamas is a murderous terrorist organization that does not refrain from murdering infants and toddlers. We only have expectations of the government of Israel, which must act immediately to release all of the 70 hostages from the hands of murderers and to end this ongoing catastrophe.”

In a separate statement, the kibbutz stressed the happy memories of Ariel and Kfir. “We will remember Ariel by his rolling laugh and Kfir by his innocent smile. Ariel, who was kidnapped at age four, was born and raised on Nir Oz. A smiley, rambunctious child — a true redhead who loved superheroes, tractors and cars, and who never stopped jumping and climbing. Kfir, who was kidnapped when he was nine months old, was a calm, smiley baby, with red hair and a heart-melting laugh. Wherever he went, he smiled at everyone who waved. May their memories be for a blessing.”