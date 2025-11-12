Your Daily Phil: Federal cuts offer nonprofits a chance to recruit fresh talent, study finds

What You Should Know

Since its founding in 2014, Leading Edge’s work has been primarily focused on employee retention in the Jewish communal world, but its latest study zeroes in on tapping into the new talent flooding the market, particularly Gen Zers and former government and nonprofit workers who have lost their jobs due to recent cuts.

The study, “Talent Unlocked: Recruitment Solutions for the Jewish Nonprofit Sector,” surveyed over 3,300 potential Jewish nonprofit employees and conducted six focus groups, looking at how both Jewish and non-Jewish potential workers viewed working in the Jewish nonprofit world. “The Jewish world already has great talent, and there’s lots more phenomenal talent that we’re not reaching, and we wanted to understand why,” Gali Cooks, president and CEO of Leading Edge, told eJewishPhilanthropy.

One lesson that the study revealed was that both Jewish and non-Jewish potential employees didn’t know enough about Jewish nonprofits or the work that they do. When potential employees realized the impact they could have working at a Jewish organization, both groups showed increased interest. “The first step to the recruitment funnel [is] you have to be aware of something, then you can consider it, then you can actually put your hat in the ring for something, and then you’re hired,” Cooks said.

For most potential employees, salary is the biggest motivator. “If we want amazing talent, we have to pay for it,” Cooks said. “Even if you have a wonderful mission, even if your manager is going to be awesome, and even if there’s career opportunities,” if the compensation isn’t there at “the point of purchase,” when employees are considering jobs, they will choose one with the most pay and benefits.

The positive is that what matters isn’t simply salary, but “whole pay,” which includes benefits such as health-care plans, parental and family leave and professional development. Many Jewish nonprofits are getting more creative with “whole pay,” subsidizing Jewish day schools, camps and synagogue memberships, and some federations match retirement benefits for employees at Jewish nonprofits.

Recently, tens of thousands of federal workers have been laid off. Secular nonprofits have suffered massive cuts. Incredible talent has flooded the market, Cooks said, and Jewish nonprofits should “double down on” the messaging around the great work their employees are doing. “They’re taking care of the community,” she said. “They’re teaching a child. They’re feeding the hungry. They’re helping Holocaust survivors. They’re making camp available to folks, which is magic.”

