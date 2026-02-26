Your Daily Phil: Explained: The new federal tax credit for education scholarships

What You Should Know

On the 61st floor of the Sorona Azrieli tower in Tel Aviv, Israeli tech leader and donor Yasmin Lukatz offered a master class of sorts on philanthropy and entrepreneurship last night, charting her time in the Bay Area, her return to Israel in 2014, her efforts to bolster Israel’s tech scene and how she has more purposefully directed her charitable giving in recent years, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

Lukatz held this discussion at the TLV Convening, a salon series launched in 2023 by Orfin Ventures founder Adam Finkel. The roughly a dozen attendees were a mix of Americans and Israelis, many of them representing family foundations and investment offices, as well as tech entrepreneurs and philanthropy experts (and one journalist). Speaking to the group, Lukatz, the daughter of Dr. Miriam Adelson, described her process of developing her own philanthropy strategy with help from the Israel office of the Jewish Funders Network, selecting key areas to focus on, such as technology and gender equality, as well as core values like collaboration and metrics.

Lukatz, 53, the founder and director of Israel Collaboration Network (ICON), which supports the Israeli startup scene, stressed the importance of Israeli technology and innovation not only in the economy but in the country’s diplomacy, particularly in the wake of the Oct. 7 terror attacks.

“I think just the fact that we continue to do business globally is a great antidote to antisemitism because once you get to know a person, you understand we’re not the devil. We’re just great people. We’re talented. We’re good. It becomes harder to hate us,” she said.

While she noted the importance of this kind of public diplomacy work, Lukatz said that she does not currently support any “hasbara” activities, believing the field to be ineffectual, with too many figures and not enough collaboration. “Everybody wants to be the CEO. Everybody knows better than the other person. They got it all wrong. This is why I’m not funding any ‘hasbara’ efforts… because I think it’s a mess,” she said.

Lukatz also discussed her concerns regarding Israel’s future, particularly as it relates to most of the Israeli Haredi community’s refusal to teach core secular subjects in its schools. “I think what bothers me most is actually the ultra-Orthodox now, that they’re not willing to serve [in the military], but also — something we’re ignoring — that they refuse to study math and English while becoming a bigger chunk of the population. What’s going to happen in 20 years? Our biggest asset now is our talents, is the brains,” she said. “For some reason, we focus on the short term of joining the military just because the burden now is so painful. But it all starts at school.”

Asked by eJP how she aims to both bolster the Israeli tech scene while also ensuring that the opportunity that it represents is offered to Israelis of all backgrounds, Lukatz said her organization does specifically look out for minority applicants and that she is also supporting educational initiatives in the country’s geographic and economic periphery. “I don’t think we should not help the tech because it creates [economic inequality], I think we should see how the tech can lift other sectors with it as well,” she said. “We’re also working on a program about English studies in the periphery,” Lukatz said. “I think philanthropy should be a greenhouse for many initiatives, that if proven successful at a small scale, should be adopted by the government and run at scale. It is our job to start those experimental new programs.”

