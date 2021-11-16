Your Daily Phil: Encounter’s new program + Why Grandparents are key to a vibrant Jewish future

Good Tuesday morning!

Subscribers to Bari Weiss’s popular Substack newsletter “Common Sense” received an email last week announcing a new, as-yet-unaccredited liberal arts college called the University of Austin, supported philanthropically by Silicon Valley and Austin-based investor Joe Lonsdale.

Pano Kanelos, the school’s founding president, told Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch that the goal is not to create a safe space for conservative thinkers. “If everybody at University of Austin, or most people, are on the right or on either end of the political spectrum, if it’s so dominated in one way or the other, we will have failed,” Kanelos said. Read the full interview here.

Tikkun Olam Makers (TOM), a web platform that offers open-source solutions to difficulties faced by people with disabilities, will display the winners of its recent contest in the USA Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai. TOM is a project of REUT USA, a U.S.-based charity spun off from the Reut Group, an Israeli think tank. The name evokes the Jewish value of tikkun olam, or repairing the world.

TOM operates by coordinating a network of about 70 communities that consist of people living with challenges and those trying to help them, which include communities in universities in Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. “TOM is a real on-the-ground implementation of the Abraham Accords in the area of humanitarian innovation,” Gidi Grinstein, TOM’s president and cofounder, told eJewishPhilanthropy.

The grand prize winners of TOM’s first global innovation contest include a wheelchair mount for an assisted speech device; an adaptive toilet seat; and a support for a child’s arm that enables independent drawing, playing and eating.