Your Daily Phil: Embattled board chair, CEO resign from FIDF

A QUICK WORD WITH EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

Under mounting pressure following the leak of an internal investigation alleging internal dysfunction, inappropriate spending and a toxic work environment at the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces, the group’s embattled chair and CEO have resigned, two sources connected to the organization exclusively told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross yesterday.

Since the initial leak, which found that board Chair Morey Levovitz has been serving as the de facto head of the organization instead of CEO Steve Weil, additional sources connected to the group — current and former staff and lay leaders — have come forward to eJP, accusing the organization of misleading fundraising tactics and mismanaged sexual harassment cases, among other issues.

In light of the allegations, which were first published by the Israeli news site Ynet, the FIDF national board convened last week to vote on Levovitz’s continued tenure as board chair. The vote, which would have required a supermajority, was delayed as the board sought to reach an agreement with Levovitz that would see him willingly resign, with the threat of a forced removal if that didn’t happen, sources told eJP at the time.

Levovitz will be replaced temporarily by Nily Falic, a former board chair whose family is closely connected to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Falic will serve in the role until the board meets in September to elect a new chair.

Maj. Gen. (res.) Nadav Padan, the current national director of the organization, will serve as interim CEO, pending a vote on the matter by the board shortly. Padan’s term as national director is due to end in roughly a year and a half.

“Looking ahead, we remain unwavering in our mission — and more determined than ever to provide the brave men and women of the IDF with the critical support they need. We are fully committed to building a culture of transparency, collaboration, and unity within our organization because when FIDF is strong internally, we are strongest for Israel’s soldiers,” FIDF said in an official announcement about the resignations on Monday evening.

In the statement, FIDF absolved Levovitz and Weil of official wrongdoing. “Although the investigation identified certain issues related to organizational culture and staff morale, it found no fraud, misappropriation of funds, theft or kick-backs by or to Levovitz or any other employee, National Board Member or lay leader of FIDF,” the organization said.

