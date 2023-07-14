Your Daily Phil: Elie Wiesel Foundation funds Uyghur activism + A hotel for women after pregnancy loss

Good Friday morning!



In today's edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the State of California's funding for nonprofit security grants, profile an innovative recuperation hotel for women who have experienced pregnancy loss and feature an opinion piece from Erica Brown.



How can Americans urge political leaders to do more to oppose the Chinese government’s genocide of ethnic Uyghurs? That’s been among the central concerns of the Elie Wiesel Foundation for Humanity since it launched a grant-making program in October 2022. On Monday, the foundation, which was founded in 1986, announced the first beneficiaries of its inaugural grant-making cycle, selected based on their commitment to advocating for the Uyghur community, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen.



The grantees in Uyghur advocacy include World Uyghur Congress, Uyghur Human Rights Project, World Jewish Watch ($250,000) and Ana Care & Education ($50,000). Elisha Wiesel, the chairman of the foundation and son of Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Elie Wiesel, the foundation’s namesake, spoke to eJP about why he’s devoted himself to crises half a world away from Auschwitz.



Haley Cohen: What was the rationale for selecting groups working on behalf of the Uyghurs?



Elisha Wiesel: The attempts by the Chinese Communist Party to erase Uyghur culture represent the largest genocide occurring on the planet today. More than a million Uyghurs are being detained for their ethnicity and faith. Reports of torture have made their way to the West through survivors who have made it out. It is hard to listen to the stories of these survivors without feeling highly motivated to act and amplify their story. Against seemingly impossible odds, my father faced the biggest bully on the planet during the Cold War — the Soviet Union — and over a 25-year period helped build the Soviet Jewry movement. I believe we honor his memory by challenging the Chinese Communist Party to end their mistreatment of the Uyghurs.



HC: What are your thoughts about the criticism in some quarters of the Jewish community for “universalizing” the lessons of the Holocaust — in other words, using those lessons to shed light on a situation like the Uyghurs?



EW: My father believed that surviving the Holocaust left him with a mission not only to testify about the genocide that occurred to the Jewish people but also to do what he could to prevent future genocides. We are capable of being morally activated in the present without trivializing or minimizing the past. The detainment and mistreatment of a peaceful population, which poses no threat to China rightly deserves the international attention, which the Uyghur community are asking for.



Read the full interview here.