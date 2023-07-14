Your Daily Phil: Elie Wiesel Foundation funds Uyghur activism + A hotel for women after pregnancy loss
In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the State of California’s funding for nonprofit security grants, profile an innovative recuperation hotel for women who have experienced pregnancy loss and feature an opinion piece from Erica Brown. Also in this newsletter: Dame Helen Mirren, Fran Drescher and Jessica Elisheva Emerson. We’ll start with the Elie Wiesel Foundation selecting Uyghur activists as the recipients for some of its first grants.
How can Americans urge political leaders to do more to oppose the Chinese government’s genocide of ethnic Uyghurs? That’s been among the central concerns of the Elie Wiesel Foundation for Humanity since it launched a grant-making program in October 2022. On Monday, the foundation, which was founded in 1986, announced the first beneficiaries of its inaugural grant-making cycle, selected based on their commitment to advocating for the Uyghur community, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen.
The grantees in Uyghur advocacy include World Uyghur Congress, Uyghur Human Rights Project, World Jewish Watch ($250,000) and Ana Care & Education ($50,000). Elisha Wiesel, the chairman of the foundation and son of Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Elie Wiesel, the foundation’s namesake, spoke to eJP about why he’s devoted himself to crises half a world away from Auschwitz.
Haley Cohen: What was the rationale for selecting groups working on behalf of the Uyghurs?
Elisha Wiesel: The attempts by the Chinese Communist Party to erase Uyghur culture represent the largest genocide occurring on the planet today. More than a million Uyghurs are being detained for their ethnicity and faith. Reports of torture have made their way to the West through survivors who have made it out. It is hard to listen to the stories of these survivors without feeling highly motivated to act and amplify their story. Against seemingly impossible odds, my father faced the biggest bully on the planet during the Cold War — the Soviet Union — and over a 25-year period helped build the Soviet Jewry movement. I believe we honor his memory by challenging the Chinese Communist Party to end their mistreatment of the Uyghurs.
HC: What are your thoughts about the criticism in some quarters of the Jewish community for “universalizing” the lessons of the Holocaust — in other words, using those lessons to shed light on a situation like the Uyghurs?
EW: My father believed that surviving the Holocaust left him with a mission not only to testify about the genocide that occurred to the Jewish people but also to do what he could to prevent future genocides. We are capable of being morally activated in the present without trivializing or minimizing the past. The detainment and mistreatment of a peaceful population, which poses no threat to China rightly deserves the international attention, which the Uyghur community are asking for.
Read the full interview here.
rest and recognition
Israeli nonprofit opens hotel for women who experience pregnancy loss
The loss of a pregnancy, through miscarriage or stillbirth, can be one of the most traumatic events that a person can experience, on par with going to war, according to recent studies. This week, Israel’s Yad Sarah medical nonprofit launched a new initiative to help the hundreds of Israeli women who experience pregnancy loss each year, creating a specially designed recuperation hotel for them in Jerusalem where they can find support, relaxation and – most critically – validation that they’ve been through a traumatic event, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.
Filling a need: On Sunday, the organization began spreading information about this new initiative, without a press release or an ad campaign, solely through word of mouth. “Within an hour, the number of people who responded – I don’t remember a thing like that in the 30 years that I’ve been at Yad Sarah,” the nonprofit’s CEO Moshe Cohen told eJP. Rivka Benedict, a Yad Sarah volunteer who is running the hotel, said the organization did not realize how desperately this type of initiative was needed. “We didn’t know how important it was until we started. The phone doesn’t stop ringing. It’s a flood,” she said.
Space for recognition: The idea for the initiative — along with a portion of the funding — comes from an organization known as Nitzotzot Inbar, Sparks of Inbar, which is named for the founder’s daughter who died in utero at nine months. The CEO of the organization, Yael Binenfeld, told eJP that this type of recuperation facility had long been a goal for the organization. “We wanted to provide a place that recognizes their loss,” Binenfeld said. “Many don’t want to stay in the hospital, surrounded by the sounds of babies and other couples, but going home is also not easy.”
Enfranchising grief: Danny Horesh of Bar-Ilan University, one of the top Israeli researchers looking into the psychological effects of stillbirth on the mothers, told eJP that the fact that such an initiative exists is itself an important achievement and a boon to women who have experienced pregnancy loss. “The first condition for recovering from trauma is someone telling you, ‘I know you’ve had a traumatic experience,'” said Horesh, who was not involved in the creation of the hotel. “Stillbirth is still the kind of traumatic event that is not discussed enough. It’s considered taboo. We call it ‘disenfranchised grief’ — suffering that goes unrecognized,” he said. “Opening a center that helps women who have had pregnancy loss that itself gives recognition, and that is something therapeutic in its own right. It gives them that acknowledgment and validation, which general society doesn’t always offer.”
Read the full story here.
budget bill
Newsom, facing pressure from Jewish lawmakers, signs budget funding nonprofit security grant program
With antisemitic incidents spiking in California, Jewish advocates for increased funding for the state’s nonprofit security grant program were bracing for the worst, given the state’s $30 billion budget deficit. But when Gov. Gavin Newsom, who had cut the program in his original budget proposal, signed the state’s annual budget bill on Monday, Jewish leaders were guardedly optimistic at the outcome, reports Gabby Deutch for eJewishPhilanthropy’s sister publication Jewish Insider.
Better than nothing: The 2024 budget commits $20 million to the state’s nonprofit security grant program — nearly $30 million less than last year’s funding level, and far below the $80 million sought by Jewish community activists during their advocacy day in Sacramento in May. “Would I have preferred to have $50 million again? Of course I would. But given the real budgetary constraints that we were facing this year, I think this is a good outcome,” California Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel, an Encino Democrat who chairs the Legislative Jewish Caucus, told JI, noting that “a lot of programs were completely zeroed out.”
Not over yet: The state awarded grants totaling nearly $50 million to nonprofit organizations seeking funding for security systems last year. Only 38% of applicants received funding, according to the Jewish Public Affairs Committee of California, which advocates on behalf of the state’s Jewish federations. “There will be a lot of organizations that there won’t be funding for,” said JPAC’s executive director, David Bocarsly. “We will continue to advocate for funding to be able to help other organizations in future years.”
Read the full story here and sign up for Jewish Insider’s Daily Kickoff here.
The Torah of Leadership
Leadership of the Land: Thoughts on Parshat Mattot-Masei
“This week’s double Torah reading, Mattot-Masei, contains one of the strangest laws of the entire Torah: a detailed description of the city of refuge as a place where an accidental murderer can live to escape capital punishment. The accidental murderer is consigned to an interstitial space – a place not of his own choosing that signifies his removal from society for murder while, simultaneously, acknowledging his innocence. It is a difficult place to be, a place of guilt and limbo, but a place of life, nonetheless. Someone has died. Someone is responsible for that death even if it was unintended,” writes Erica Brown, vice provost for values and leadership at Yeshiva University and director of its Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks-Herenstein Center, in her weekly column for eJewishPhilanthropy, “The Torah of Leadership.”
Free to be vulnerable: “We have no modern-day equivalent of the city of refuge. The most we can do is create environments that feel both safe and accepting and also inspire personal and communal growth. In her 2022 Harvard Business Review article, ‘The Best Leaders Aren’t Afraid to Be Vulnerable,’ Janice Omadeke asks, ‘How do you create a culture where your team feels empowered to be honest, share without fear of retribution, and ask for what they need?’ She observes that: ‘The perception of what it means to be vulnerable has shifted from the grand gesture to the small act of bravery.’ Leaders have to model that bravery to ‘open the door for people with less formalized power to safely emulate your behavior.’”
Making a haven: “No one can live free of sin and without regrets. The city of refuge was a place where those guilty of manslaughter could continue to live despite sin and regret and be accepted and productive. One role of leaders today is to create similar environments of shelter and psychological refuge so that others may live. What step can you take as a leader in creating a spiritual city of refuge for yourself and others?”
Read the full piece here.
Pic of the Day
The Moroccan delegation to this month’s JCC Maccabi Games in Israel poses for a photograph this week during the event. This is the first time that Morocco has sent athletes – soccer players this year – to the games. This comes after the signing of the Abraham Accords in 2020, which reestablished formal ties between the kingdom and Israel.
