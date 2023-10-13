Your Daily Phil: Displaced Gaza border towns scramble for help

Good Friday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on Jewish institutions and communities going on high alert amid threats of an international “day of rage” by the Hamas terror group, and Israel Bonds selling $200 million in bonds since Saturday’s attacks. We feature opinion pieces from Andrés Spokoiny and Yotam Polizer. We’ll start with displaced Gaza border communities looking for help.

For less-distracted reading over the weekend, browse this week’s edition of The Weekly Print, a curated print-friendly PDF featuring a selection of recent Jewish Insider, eJewishPhilanthropy and The Circuit stories, including: Jewish groups host dozens of vigils, events across North America for Israel, bringing out thousands of supporters; Israel’s intel failure: ‘How did this happen?’; Military preparing for next stage of war, says IDF spokesman; Families of American hostages in Gaza plead for U.S. assistance. Print the latest edition here.

Moshav Tkuma is too close to the Gaza border to have sirens to warn residents of impending mortar or rocket fire — but too far to receive government payouts as they evacuate. Instead, loudspeakers blare the message “Tzeva Adom” (Code Red) in real time, but they weren’t really needed on Saturday morning, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

“We just started hearing explosions in the air,” Eliran Cohen, a resident of the community, told eJP. “We woke up the kids and went downstairs to our basement, which is all a bomb shelter.”

Cohen said he began receiving nonstop telephone calls — a rare thing to happen on Shabbat in a religious community like Tkuma — which first alerted him that this was not just another rocket attack. “I got a call from a family member who’s a security officer and I understood that this was an irregular event and… that we needed to barricade ourselves in the bomb shelter.”

Once Cohen’s family received the all-clear that they could leave, they threw three hastily packed suitcases in the car and drove north, not knowing exactly where they were headed. Since Saturday,the family has slept in four different places: A vacant apartment that someone let them use; a hotel room they paid for; a holiday home offered for free; and now the Kinar Hotel on the Sea of Galilee coast, which is being paid for privately.

Following Saturday’s terror attacks, the Israeli government ordered the evacuation of all communities within 2.5 miles of the Gaza border. (Though there was an understanding immediately that the government would pay for the evacuation, it took until Wednesday night for it to be officially approved.) In doing so, the residents of those communities — almost all of which were infiltrated by Hamas terrorists and suffered tremendous losses — were guaranteed government assistance, being provided with housing until they could return to their homes.

But the communities located just beyond that line, including Tkuma, which is located roughly four miles from the border, have been left to their own devices, receiving no official government support.

Cohen has therefore worked with the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia to allow funders to donate directly to communities, specifically for their housing and basic necessities.

The federation’s representative in Israel, Tali Lidar, said she was also working with a number of other federations to try to get funding specifically for housing. Lidar said that donations from North America to the Sdot Negev communities should be directed through the federation and the regional council in order to ensure that there are no redundancies. “The last thing we need is a donor from Toronto to give money for equipment for first-response teams, which is something that we have already covered,” she said.

Read the full report here.