Your Daily Phil: Displaced Gaza border towns scramble for help

In today's edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on Jewish institutions and communities going on high alert amid threats of an international "day of rage" by the Hamas terror group, and Israel Bonds selling $200 million in bonds since Saturday's attacks. We feature opinion pieces from Andrés Spokoiny and Yotam Polizer.
For less-distracted reading over the weekend, browse this week's edition of The Weekly Print, a curated print-friendly PDF featuring a selection of recent Jewish Insider, eJewishPhilanthropy and The Circuit stories, including: Jewish groups host dozens of vigils, events across North America for Israel, bringing out thousands of supporters; Israel's intel failure: 'How did this happen?'; Military preparing for next stage of war, says IDF spokesman; Families of American hostages in Gaza plead for U.S. assistance.
Moshav Tkuma is too close to the Gaza border to have sirens to warn residents of impending mortar or rocket fire — but too far to receive government payouts as they evacuate. Instead, loudspeakers blare the message “Tzeva Adom” (Code Red) in real time, but they weren’t really needed on Saturday morning, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.
“We just started hearing explosions in the air,” Eliran Cohen, a resident of the community, told eJP. “We woke up the kids and went downstairs to our basement, which is all a bomb shelter.”
Cohen said he began receiving nonstop telephone calls — a rare thing to happen on Shabbat in a religious community like Tkuma — which first alerted him that this was not just another rocket attack. “I got a call from a family member who’s a security officer and I understood that this was an irregular event and… that we needed to barricade ourselves in the bomb shelter.”
Once Cohen’s family received the all-clear that they could leave, they threw three hastily packed suitcases in the car and drove north, not knowing exactly where they were headed. Since Saturday,the family has slept in four different places: A vacant apartment that someone let them use; a hotel room they paid for; a holiday home offered for free; and now the Kinar Hotel on the Sea of Galilee coast, which is being paid for privately.
Following Saturday’s terror attacks, the Israeli government ordered the evacuation of all communities within 2.5 miles of the Gaza border. (Though there was an understanding immediately that the government would pay for the evacuation, it took until Wednesday night for it to be officially approved.) In doing so, the residents of those communities — almost all of which were infiltrated by Hamas terrorists and suffered tremendous losses — were guaranteed government assistance, being provided with housing until they could return to their homes.
But the communities located just beyond that line, including Tkuma, which is located roughly four miles from the border, have been left to their own devices, receiving no official government support.
Cohen has therefore worked with the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia to allow funders to donate directly to communities, specifically for their housing and basic necessities.
The federation’s representative in Israel, Tali Lidar, said she was also working with a number of other federations to try to get funding specifically for housing. Lidar said that donations from North America to the Sdot Negev communities should be directed through the federation and the regional council in order to ensure that there are no redundancies. “The last thing we need is a donor from Toronto to give money for equipment for first-response teams, which is something that we have already covered,” she said.
HIGH ALERT
Jewish institutions on edge after Hamas call for worldwide ‘Day of Rage’
Jewish institutions around the U.S. are on high alert in response to a widely circulated statement from an official channel associated with Hamas leader Khaled Mashal calling on Muslims worldwide to engage in a “Day of Rage” on Friday and for countries to join Hamas in the battle against Israel, report Haley Cohen, Gabby Deutch and Marc Rod for eJewishPhilanthropy’s sister publication Jewish Insider.
Balancing act: Amid the vague threat, many security officials are advising Jewish communities to stay vigilant but remain open?? — while ensuring that security measures are strong. American Jews are divided between a sense of unparalleled fear and a desire not to let their lives be shut down by terrorists.
Shutting down: In a rare move, several Jewish day schools in two different cities have decided to close on Friday. Children of Israeli diplomats are being urged by Israeli officials not to attend public schools, and Israeli national security officials have urged Israeli expats living abroad to avoid public demonstrations on Friday.
GOOD INVESTMENTS
Israel Bonds sells more than $200 million in bonds since Saturday, mostly to local and state governments
Israel Bonds has sold more than $200 million worth of bonds since Hamas’ deadly massacres in Israel on Saturday, the organization said Thursday. At least $150 million of the bond purchases came from U.S. states and local governments. States that invested in Israel Bonds this week include Ohio, Illinois and Florida, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen.
Liquidity now: “When people ask me what can I do? I tell them we have a mission and one of the best ways to express our support for Israel is by giving the government of Israel the necessary budget that they need to win this war,” Dani Naveh, Israel Bonds president and CEO, told eJP. “Thousands of Jews from all over the world have been expressing their support for Israel by also purchasing bonds for themselves and on behalf of various organizations such as hospitals and emergency service organizations.”
GUIDANCE FROM JFN
Amidst the fog of war, navigating philanthropic support for Israel
“Many of us are asking ourselves how we can help, and JFN is assisting funders and donors across the world, members of JFN or not, with answers. In that spirit, I want to share with the broader community some general principles of disaster relief that apply for this crisis, plus some specific needs that are emerging in real time,” writes Jewish Funders Network President Andrés Spokoiny in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Communication is key: “Israel has a robust emergency response system that, although under strain, hasn’t collapsed. What funders need to do is find gaps in the systemic response and — this is critical — coordinate with the appropriate bodies. JFN is part of a roundtable that includes civil society, government, IDF and the business sector to vet and prioritize needs.”
Experience matters: “In the first phase of the crisis, it’s important to work via organizations that have a track record in disaster relief, a re-deployable staff and a presence on the ground. Luckily, the Jewish world has such entities: the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee, the Jewish Agency, federations, IsraAid and many others come to mind.”
A FIRST FOR ISRAAID
After 22 years and 62 countries, now our help is needed at home
“Never did I think we would have to look at pictures and maps of my homeland to assess disaster relief as our team has done countless times before,” writes Yotam Polizer, global CEO of the disaster relief organization IsraAid, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
An unprecedented situation: “Working in Israel has never been our mandate as an international aid group, but now it seems that here is where we are desperately needed. … Many amazing, capable and impressive organizations and volunteer groups are working to help evacuees and vulnerable communities in Israel, and we do not intend to duplicate efforts. We have unique expertise in emergency response, psychosocial support and coordination of humanitarian aid; and in this moment of extreme crisis it is our responsibility to offer our support wherever it is needed.”
