Your Daily Phil: Diminishing support for Israel: A bipartisan issue

A QUICK WORD WITH EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

The American public’s support for Israelis continues to slip as its support for Palestinians is rising, according to a new Quinnipiac poll released yesterday, which found an all-time low level of “sympathies” for Israelis of 39% and an all-time high for Palestinians of 32%.

This is most apparent among Democrats, of whom 12% say their sympathies lie with Israelis, compared to 60% who said with Palestinians, and 29% said they did not know. For Democrats, though it has accelerated over the past year, this continues a long-running trend of diminishing support for Israel and rising sympathies for Palestinians.

But the drop in support for Israelis is perhaps more dramatic among Republicans. Though the majority of respondents, 64%, said that they support Israelis over Palestinians (compared to 7% who said the opposite), this represents an 18% drop from a year ago. In the latest poll, the share of those who said they did not know stood at 29% — an apparent all-time high level of uncertainty among Republicans. In a May 2024 Quinnipiac poll, support for Israelis stood at 78% and “did not know” was 16%; in November 2023, they were 80% and 12%, respectively; and in May 2021, they were 74% and 17%.

According to Chuck Freilich, a U.S.-born Israeli national security expert, both the drop in support for Israelis among Democrats and the growing ambivalence of Republicans are each causes for concern for the future of Israel, but taken together, they represent an even greater challenge. “The diminishing support for Israel generally and the growing isolationist wing in the Republican Party — these things have repercussions,” Freilich told eJP this morning, after the poll was released.

At these current levels of support, provided there is a Republican-led government in power in the U.S., the negative repercussions for Israel of this decreased support are limited, according to Freilich, a research fellow at Tel Aviv’s Institute for National Security Studies who lectures on political science in the U.S. and Israel. “But certainly if a Democratic government comes back in — and a Democratic presidency will eventually come back in — then it may have a dramatic effect,” he said. “Government policy can usually only differ from public sentiment for so long.”

Freilich, a former Israeli deputy national security advisor, noted that in the near future, Israel and the United States will be negotiating a new “memorandum of understanding,” which will determine the level of military aid that Washington will provide over the next decade. The current MOU, which was signed in 2016 and went into effect in 2018, stands at $3.8 billion annually, making up a significant portion of Israel’s armament budget. “Are we going to get another MOU?” Freilich said.

Freilich has long warned of the profound consequences of waning support for Israel within the United States, describing it at times as a “potentially existential threat,” in light of Israel’s military and diplomatic reliance on the U.S. “The trend has been there for a long time, so it’s not surprising that it’s gotten even worse now,” he said.

He primarily blames the deterioration of American bipartisan support for Israel on the Israeli government, through both its policies and its public diplomacy efforts to present those policies. This has allowed Israelis, not Palestinians, to be seen as war-minded and as the primary obstacle to peace. “As long as this government is in office, or a similar one after the next elections, unfortunately, that cannot be turned around,” he said. “But if there is a significant change with the next government, I think it can recover, but it will take a long time. It will take years.”

Asked what, if anything, American lobbying groups focused on Israel could have done or still do to prevent this breakdown in bipartisan support, Freilich said that there likely wasn’t much, though he said the various organizations could have done a better job of coordination. “I don’t think there’s a great deal that they can do,” Freilich said. He singled out J Street on the left and the Zionist Organization of America on the right, along with other “non-AIPAC” groups, whom he said “undermine the strength of the Israel lobby as a whole.” He added: “If they’re not going to dismantle, they could at least restrain their rhetoric and put their criticism in a more constructive way.”

While support for Israel is dropping on both sides of the aisle, support for the American Jewish community has stayed strong, with nearly three-quarters of respondents — 73% — saying that antisemitism is a very serious or somewhat serious problem and 6% saying it is not at all a problem, the poll found.