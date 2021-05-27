Your Daily Phil: CSI’s Mitchell Silber applauds the NYPD’s response to antisemitic attacks + Dr. Jonathan Sarna on Pew trends

COMMUNITY GAPS

Marriage trends, political views undermining the notion of a unified American Jewish identity

Mario Tama/Getty Images

“As a scholar of American Jewish history, I was most interested in how much the [Pew report] reveals about changes in the American Jewish community,” writes Dr. Jonathan Sarna in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Changing demographics: “Immigration, intermarriage and the rapid growth of Orthodox Judaism, among other phenomena, have changed the composition of the community, especially among the younger generation. Many of these changes are likely to have even greater impacts in the decades ahead.”

Civil religion: “Back in 1986, an insightful book titled Sacred Survival set forth what its author, the late social scientist and intellectual Jonathan Woocher, described as ‘the civil religion of American Jews.’”

Core beliefs: “Among these major tenets common to religious and nonreligious Jews alike he listed ‘unity of the Jewish people,’ ‘mutual responsibility,’ ‘the centrality of the state of Israel’ and ‘Jewish survival.’ These core beliefs, he argued, bound Jews together. Not one of these beliefs, according to the new Pew survey, continues to unite American Jews today.”

INTRA-FAITH EFFORTS

The view from Atlanta

iStock

“If we are going to continue to be a people, we need dialogue, we require grace, and we must resolve to prioritize unity,” writes Eric Robbins, the president & CEO of Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Broad community: “Three years ago, I wrote about 70 Atlanta Jewish professional and lay community leaders traveling together to Israel. We represented legacy and emerging organizations plus many synagogues — from Reconstructionist to Orthodox and Chabad. I called it ‘a living experience of pluralism,’ and I shared our story of courage and strength in the face of passionate, diverse reactions to the many flash points on our itinerary.”

Working it out: “On that journey to Israel in 2018, our diverse reactions to polarized politics made us uncomfortable. But being travelers together left us with no choice but to engage in dialogue, and we made time for it. We didn’t have the option to retreat to our comfortable homes and offices. We were literally on the bus together; we had to deal with one another, our views, and our feelings. As we worked through it, we didn’t come to a shared point of view, but we did share a level of understanding.”

WHOLE EDUCATORS

Caring for the mental health of adults in our schools

iStock

“Success in keeping our communities mentally well is not just the product of the work of counselors, it relies on the commitment and involvement of teachers and all faculty and staff,” writes Paul Bernstein, Prizmah’s CEO, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Our students: The rise of initiatives such as Mental Health First Aid, the Resiliency Roundtable convened by the Jewish Teen Education and Engagement Funder Collaborative, and other efforts to address the social and emotional components of learning have allowed schools to strengthen their services, mostly with a focus on the students.

Adults too: “We were right to anticipate difficulty on the part of students, and we have learned even more about the impact the pandemic has had on teachers. When Prizmah surveyed 700 educational leaders in February 2021, we discovered that educators were suffering greatly from anxiety and stress.”

