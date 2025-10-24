Your Daily Phil: Cosgrove’s anti-Mamdani pulpit endorsement sparks debate among rabbis

What You Should Know

Even after the IRS ruled this summer that spiritual leaders could endorse candidates from the pulpit, few major rabbinic figures opted to do so. But this past Shabbat, Rabbi Elliot Cosgrove of the Park Avenue Synagogue on Manhattan’s Upper East Side and one of the leading rabbis in the country, pleaded with congregants not to vote for Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani in the New York City mayoral race. He urged them to call undecided friends and family members and spread the message. And, perhaps most significantly, he endorsed former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the independent candidate, in the election, early voting for which opens on Saturday, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Jay Deitcher.

Preaching politics into the pews has always been a fine line. Prior to July’s IRS decision, the Johnson Amendment, a 1954 tax code, caused congregations to lose tax-exempt status if leaders endorsed candidates (not policies), but it was rarely enforced. The line blurred more as Mamdani stoked fears among New York’s Jewish population, with prominent rabbis like Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch, the leader of Manhattan’s Reform Stephen Wise Free Synagogue, taking aim at the front-runner on his podcast and in sermons, and more than 900 rabbis signing a petition condemning Mamdani earlier this week.

But Cosgrove crossed a Rubicon by openly endorsing Cuomo from the pulpit. Some in the Jewish community told eJewishPhilanthropy that given the risk posed by a Mamdani mayoralty, this is something that should have occurred far more often and far earlier. Others expressed concerns that — regardless of one’s opinions of a specific candidate — this kind of politicization of religion ultimately puts Jews and democracy in danger.

“As a rabbi, the safety of the Jewish people is my preeminent concern,” Cosgrove told eJP. In the past, he has never been so forthrightly political. The rules dictated by the IRS had nothing to do with his decision to condemn Mamdani or endorse Cuomo, he said. “Just because you can doesn’t mean you should. This was an exceptional circumstance.”

Rabbi Jack Moline, who spent seven years as executive director of the Interfaith Alliance, is far from a Mamdani supporter, describing Cosgrove’s speech against him as “terrific.” Yet Moline said that ultimately the reasons for endorsing a politician from the pulpit are not relevant, and the Johnson Amendment should be kept intact. “On a personal level, I found very little to disagree with it. My problem is where he said it and when he said it. If he’d stepped to the sidewalk outside of Park Avenue Synagogue and given that speech to CNN or ABC or to Vox, I would have had no problem with it,” Moline said.

For rabbinic student Steven Goldstein, who left the Reconstructionist movement because he felt its rabbinic school was “a training ground for anti-Zionist rabbis,” Cosgrove’s speech should have happened three months ago, before Mamdani became mayoral front-runner. “It may well be too late for this election, but it’s not too late to create a new model of Jewish activism in this country,” said Goldstein, who previously served as a civil rights lawyer, as a press secretary for Congress and as a counsel to the House Judiciary Committee.

The reaction to his speech in his congregation, Cosgrove said, “has been largely, but not uniformly, positive.” Leadership has been supportive of his decision to speak out. “The pulpit should be a place for learning, for inspiration, for comfort, for reminding people not of who they are but who they should be, to teach from the riches of traditions,” he said. “That’s my comfort zone as a rabbi. In this instance, I felt compelled to enter new territory.”

