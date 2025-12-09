Your Daily Phil: Cosgrove riles AZM confab with call to allow greater criticism of Israel

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD WITH EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

As the days get shorter and winter’s snow and rime grip the north, it is a sign that gala season is upon us, that final push to raise funds before the year ends, and the urgency to donate dissipates.

Just since last week, UJA-Federation of New York held its annual Wall Street Dinner; the Israel Policy Forum had its annual gala; Yeshiva University hosted its 101st Hanukkah Dinner; the Jerusalem-based Shalva National Center marked its 35th anniversary; American Friends of Shamir Medical Center held an intimate fundraising gathering; and Friends of the IDF convened its Young Leadership Gala, among many others. And the coming week is scheduled to see events for the Center for Jewish History, American Friends of Magen David Adom and United Hatzalah (both in Miami, two days apart), American Friends of Anu Museum of the Jewish People, Fuente Latina and the Institute for Jewish Spirituality, also among many, many others.

As with every year, this wintry flurry of fundraising fetes forces us to confront their efficacy. But the debate over the efficacy of galas has become increasingly acute in the wake of the Oct. 7 terror attacks and the rise of antisemitism globally. In light of the severity and scope of the Jewish community’s needs — and frustrations with Jewish communal institutions’ efforts to address them — a growing chorus of anarchic figures is questioning the status quo, and swanky galas full of champagne, canapes and celebrities make for easy targets.

Fundraisers themselves are split on the matter. Some consider these high-profile gatherings to be a critical tool in their tool belt, a way to highlight generous donors and volunteers, court new ones and spread their organization’s work. Others, however, maintain that the glitzy galas are all sizzle and no steak, an inefficient use of resources in a time of growing needs and skepticism.

Surprisingly, perhaps, there is scant data available to back up either argument. The studies that have been performed on the topic — notably one by an Italian doctoral student at Luiss University last year and one by Anora Snyder at online Walden University in 2020 — have yielded middling results. The former found that there was a moderate increase in “the proportion of overall flexible donations,” while the latter found that the money raised “only minimally… contribute[s] to financial sustainability.”

However, nonprofit experts generally agree that galas can serve a useful function, though not necessarily for fundraising purposes. In the case of the Shamir Medical Center, the intimate gathering — held at a supporter’s home — helped raise awareness about the less well-known central Israeli hospital among New York’s donor class. “Shamir Medical Center was not traditionally on the radar of American Jewry. It sits on the outskirts of the country’s center, toward the south, and today treats well over a million people,” Israeli President Isaac Herzog told the attendees, discussing his visit to the hospital in the wake of the Oct. 7 attacks. “We were deeply impressed. It’s a place American Jewry should know and feel connected to.”

