Your Daily Phil: CLONE

Good Monday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a new joint initiative by the Clinton Global Initiative and the World Jewish Relief to assist Nepalese farmers, and speak to California Jewish leaders about Sen. Dianne Feinstein. We feature an opinion piece from Susan Bronson about Jewish literature. We’ll start with the death of Israeli educator and activist Alice Shalvi.

Alice Shalvi, an Israel Prize-winning educator and pioneering religious feminist, died on Monday, two weeks shy of her 97th birthday, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

A scholar of Shakespeare, Shalvi created the English department at Ben-Gurion University in Beersheva in 1969. Six years later, she became the principal of the Pelech High School in Jerusalem, a religious girls school that — breaking with convention — taught its students Talmud. In 1984, she co-founded the Israel Women’s Network, which remains one of the leading lobbies for women’s rights and gender equality in Israel.

Until her death, Shalvi also served on the board of directors of the New Israel Fund and on the board of the Israeli Shocharei G.I.L.A.T. nonprofit, which works with infants and children from at-risk families. In 2007, Shalvi was awarded the Israel Prize for Lifetime Achievement, one of the highest honors that a person can receive in Israel.

“She did so many things. She was, up until the end, an incredible, inspiring woman,” Einat Fischer Lalo, executive director of the Israel Women’s Network, told eJP. “She was a real feminist, in every bone in her body, in years when that was not an easy thing to do.”

Shalvi is survived by five of her six children — Joel, Micha, Ditza, Hephzibah and Pnina (her son Benzion died in 2016) — along with 21 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

