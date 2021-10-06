Your Daily Phil: Claims Conference secures pensions for Leningrad siege survivors + SpaceIL cofounder’s virtual biopsy moonshot

MOONSHOT

The newest challenge for SpaceIL co-founder — virtual biopsies

ANDRIA GRODZINSKY

Two years ago Yonatan Winetraub watched with anticipation as the Israeli spacecraft Beresheet, launched by the Israeli organization SpaceIL, which he co-founded, crash-landed on the Moon. A second mission is in the works, but today the ambitious 34-year-old Israeli engineer told Jewish Insider’s Tamara Zieve that he has his sights set on a new — and entirely different — challenge, having just been named a winner of the $1.25 million U.S. National Institutes of Health Director’s Early Independence Award.

Fast track: The award offers an on-ramp for talented junior investigators to be able to carry out independent research by allowing them to bypass the traditional post-doctoral training program and helping them start their own labs.

Bypassing biopsies: Winetraub, who recently received his Ph.D. in biophysics from the Stanford University School of Medicine, will put the $250,000 per year that he has been awarded for the next five years toward developing technology that will enable doctors to “read” skin tumors without the need for physical biopsies, but rather with a virtual one.

Less invasive: Winetraub explained that today, a biopsy is needed to ascertain whether a person has skin cancer. “It’s invasive and you can’t do it everywhere — especially in elderly patients where sometimes they get a lot of spots that are suspicious,” he told JI on Tuesday. His research focuses on utilizing Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) and machine learning to create virtual histology tools to non-invasively image cancer at a single-cell resolution.

Looking ahead: He hopes that the same device can eventually also be used for brain tumors. “It’s the same issue there. You don’t want to take everything out, you just want to take the tumor out — so doing this virtual biopsy to get those images that the doctors need in order to determine if there is cancer or not is really important.”

Read more here.

Bonus: The SpaceIL team is working on ideas for its second mission to the Moon, which is scheduled for 2024. Winetraub’s personal favorite is the vision of trying to grow a plant on the Moon. “Chickpeas might be part of the mission,” he told JI. But that “remains to be seen.”

RELATIONSHIP MEANS SHOWING UP

Quietly eyeing the exit door or seeking renewal

HUC-JIR/Richard Lobell

“The second pandemic-era High Holy Days in North American Jewish life is behind us. Once again, rabbis in congregations and Jewish organizations across the country successfully found new and creative ways to bring their communities together during this sacred time. But even if your synagogue or Jewish organization made this process look seamless on the outside, you can be sure that on the inside, the work is demanding and grueling,” writes Rabbi Lewis Kamrass, president of the Reform movement’s Central Conference of American Rabbis, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Heading towards crisis: “Congregations and organizations in some ways operate like small businesses; they have to bring in enough revenue to meet their expenses and make payroll, and they have to keep their stakeholders (such as congregants or donors) satisfied and engaged. But unlike many businesses, these institutions have often had to respond to the economic, logistical and cultural shocks of the pandemic without key infrastructure, such as H.R. departments, I.T. staff and other talent on a deep staff bench. Even large congregations are generally understaffed for their own level of program and activity. The end result is that rabbis themselves face a large and ever-growing list of demands and responsibilities, which may be pushing us toward a major crisis within Jewish institutions.”

Facts on the ground: “Here are the observable facts for congregations and organizations that rely on rabbis to lead them or to serve in any role on their staffs: a) we will be facing an unprecedented number of rabbinic positions being vacated in the next years as the baby boomer generation reaches retirement age; b) for the last decade, we have seen increasingly smaller numbers of those entering rabbinical school and being ordained. Both of these trends suggest that the roles that many institutions are counting on their rabbis to fill right now may be left vacant as the overall number of rabbis shrinks.”

Read the full piece here.