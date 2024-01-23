Your Daily Phil: Cholent and solidarity at Sundance

Worthy Reads

Strange Bedfellows: In eJewishPhilanthropy’s sister publication Jewish Insider, Lahav Harkov interviews Stefan Tompson, one of the founders of the popular X account, Visegrad24, which has emerged as a key source of videos and information about the Israel-Hamas war. But don’t ask him about Poles’ roles in the Holocaust. “Visegrad24 is one of the ‘new elites’ on X influencing the discourse on the war, according to an October 2023 report by the University of Washington Center for an Informed Public. The study named it in the top news-focused account in views of tweets, surpassing traditional news outlets like CNN and The New York Times. As a result, questions are now emerging about the people and ideas behind the account. ‘Propaganda or aspiring news outlet?’ one article asked… Visegrad24 was not founded to be a news organization, Tompson said: ‘I don’t call myself a journalist. I’m a PR expert.’ After its initial mission ‘to provide an alternative point of view on Poland,’ it expanded to supporting Ukraine and fighting against Russian propaganda. Israel fits into the Visegrad24 view because it is ‘part of a bigger story. We are at war against a Chinese-Russian-Persian-North Korean axis. In that sense, it is incredibly relevant to us in Poland and in the EU… This is not just a war against Israel and against Jews. This is a civilizational war, in which we are next.’” [JewishInsider]

It’s the Massacre, Stupid: In Bloomberg, Ethan Bronner explains Israelis’ deep feeling of trauma after the Oct. 7 attacks and why this is driving support for the war against Hamas, even as allies are increasingly calling for a cease-fire. “Given the country’s military power and the extent of the death and destruction in Gaza, the feeling of victimhood within Israel can be incomprehensible to outsiders. Yet the massacre and ongoing hostage situation fill airwaves and newspapers and dominate dinner conversations. There is a funereal air to life since the attack, a deep sense of vulnerability, and a fear that other anti-Israeli militias in Lebanon and the West Bank are likely to pour into the country at any moment and carry out another set of atrocities. This, in tandem with what many Israelis see as an international failure to condemn Hamas, is prompting the country to rethink its relationship to the outside world… It remains to be seen how long Israelis will endorse war without end, especially if diminished production, downsized workforces and higher taxes start to bite… In the meantime, the focus is war.” [Bloomberg]

Barely a Band-Aid: Raising taxes for the wealthy is not a fix for America’s soaring federal deficit, argues economist Brian Riedl in The Wall Street Journal. “Seizing every dollar of income earned over $500,000 wouldn’t balance the budget. Liquidating every dollar of billionaire wealth would fund the federal government for only nine months. In a study for the Manhattan Institute, I set upper-income tax rates at their revenue-maximizing level, while paring back tax loopholes and fighting tax evasion. As background, the Congressional Budget Office projects that our budget deficits — which currently exceed 7% of gross domestic product — will surpass 10% of GDP over the next three decades. My research shows that the ‘tax the rich’ model would raise at most 2% of GDP in additional revenue over the long term… Tax-the-rich proponents are correct in one respect: It’s possible to collect more revenue from the wealthy. Congress could raise the top income-tax bracket by up to 10 percentage points while seeking aggressive tax enforcement, fewer tax preferences, and President Biden’s aggressive corporate, estate and capital-gains tax hike proposals. Yet such measures would doubtless be accompanied by economic damage large enough to wipe out any additional revenues beyond those tax increases.” [WSJ]

Invitations Are Out: The Guardian reports on heiress Marlene Engelhorn’s plan, already underway, for choosing the fellow Austrians who will determine how her more than $27 million inheritance should be spent. “Invitations to join were sent earlier this month to 10,000 randomly selected people in Austria. Hundreds have since responded and statistical methods will be used to select 50 adults who reflect the country’s demographics… [M]embers of the council will be paid to spend six weekends thrashing out thorny issues such as inequality and redistribution, aided by a roster of experts, before being asked to decide on how to redistribute Engelhorn’s inheritance. Engelhorn, who provided an additional €3m in funding to cover the costs of running the council, will have no say in how the council decides to spend the money. Broad rules have instead been set out: the funds cannot be directed towards groups or individuals that are unconstitutional, hostile or inhumane, nor can they be put towards for-profit endeavours, political parties or paid out to members of the council or related parties. If the council fails to reach a ‘widely supported’ consensus on what to do with the €25m, it will be returned to Engelhorn.” [Guardian]