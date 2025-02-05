Your Daily Phil: Charles Bronfman on his $25 million legacy gift to Birthright

Good Wednesday morning.

In today's edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on how Jewish groups are (and are not) reacting to President Donald Trump's proposal for the Gaza Strip.

President Donald Trump announced the United States’ interest in taking over the Gaza Strip, relocating its inhabitants and rebuilding it, in a major shift in American foreign policy. More on this below.

The Academic Engagement Network and Jewish Theological Seminary are hosting a conference on JTS’ campus in Manhattan today focused on Christian Zionism, as part of a larger effort by AEN to engage with Christian colleges and universities.

The American Jewish Committee’s board of governors is in Israel on a mission, meeting with Israeli leaders and visiting Israeli communities affected by the past 15 months of war.

President Donald Trump’s announcement in a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the United States intended to “take control” of the Gaza Strip, resettle its current inhabitants, rebuild the enclave and retain possession of it after the fact represents a staggering shift in American foreign policy. The proposal will now present a major challenge to mainstream American Jewish leaders, who have historically backed a two-state solution, writes eJewishPhilanthropy Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross.

It is therefore perhaps not surprising that mainstream Jewish groups have remained mum on the matter, with relatively few large organizations and their leaders speaking publicly about it.

Those that have issued statements on the proposal are clearly situated on the political map. J Street said in a statement that it “cannot express strongly enough opposition to the ideas being put forward by President Trump regarding Gaza. There aren’t adequate words to express our disgust at the idea of forcible displacement of Palestinians with the assistance of the United States of America.”

Amy Spitalnick, CEO of the Jewish Council for Public Affairs, called the press conference “absurd and dangerous,” saying that Trump’s proposal was “horrific and cruel for Palestinians,” “foolish” for the United States and “fundamentally at odds” with Israel’s future as a Jewish, democratic state.

Zionist Organization of America President Mort Klein hailed the proposal, saying it was “an extraordinary declaration that could assure the end of the Islamic-Arab terrorist group Hamas, and secure southern Israel after decades of terrorist attacks and missile launches from Hamas in Gaza. It will also be a major step towards a real peace in the region.”

The American Jewish Committee and Jewish Federations of North America have not yet commented on the proposal, nor has the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations.

In part, Jewish groups may be keeping quiet until they determine how serious this proposal is: Is this an actionable plan, a distraction from domestic debates or a bargaining position to bring Palestinians and other parties to the negotiating table?

But Trump’s proposal to at least encourage the mass removal of Palestinians from Gaza brings what was once a verboten idea from the fringes of the Israeli and American Jewish right — namely those affiliated with Rabbi Meir Kahane, who was forbidden from running in the Knesset for his anti-Arab views — into the mainstream conversation.

Large Jewish organizations may be able to maneuver around taking a firm stance on the issue for a short while, but eventually their constituents will expect them to grapple with the question seriously — a move that could put them out of line, or even at odds, with both the Israeli and American governments or potentially out of step with the American Jewish community that they represent.