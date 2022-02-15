Your Daily Phil: Changing of the guard at Conference of Presidents + Birthright restarting

Good Tuesday morning!

After two years of repeated cancellations and postponements, Birthright trips to Israel are restarting once again. And this time, the organization is optimistic that they’ll keep running, Noa Bauer, Birthright’s vice president of global marketing, told eJewishPhilanthropy.

Birthright groups began arriving in Israel this week, and in total, the organization expects 2,000 North American participants to come on the free, 10-day trips in February and March. Another 1,000 are slated to arrive from countries around the world. All participants must be vaccinated and boosted, and test negative twice before beginning the trips.

Birthright hopes that these trips mark the end of what has been a rocky pandemic. Birthright first canceled its trips on March 5, 2020, in the pandemic’s earliest days, then restarted them more than a year later, in May 2021, only to cancel them again due to the Delta variant, and then again when Omicron hit and Israel shut its borders to foreigners. Now, with Omicron receding in the United States and Israel, the trips are back on.

In 2022, Birthright expects to reach at least 40% of its numbers in 2019, when more than 45,000 participants went on the trips. In 2023, Bauer said, the group hopes to return to pre-pandemic levels.

“It has been ridiculously insane,” Bauer told eJP. “We have changed things on a daily basis, and at a certain point, we said we can’t drive people crazy anymore.” Bauer told eJP that Birthright “tried to get a clear understanding” from the government about how to let groups into Israel, and that the entry restrictions during the pandemic have “been our biggest challenge” — even more difficult than dealing with the threat of terrorism and war.

Now, Bauer hopes vaccinations, boosters and testing guidelines from the government will minimize the likelihood of another long-term suspension of trips. Birthright has also figured out how to give participants PCR tests with a quick turnaround to limit the time they have to wait in Israel before commencing their itinerary, and has nearly everyone come on a direct flight to avoid layovers. Once in Israel, she said, the trips’ itineraries — which take participants to a range of historical, religious and cultural sites in Israel — are largely unchanged.

She also feels that everyone involved, especially participants, are anxious to begin traveling again and put the era of closures behind them.

“If things go bad we know [the government] can make any decision,” she said, but added, “The government really wants tourism to come back. I think organized tourism and Zionist tourism is at a high priority… People are ready to travel.”