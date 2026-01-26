Your Daily Phil: Change is coming to the Ziegler School

Worthy Reads

Under Investigation: In the upcoming issue of The New York Review, Aryeh Neier and Gara LaMarche identify the Trump administration’s scrutiny of the Open Society Foundations as a new front in the administration’s attack on civil society. “Trump has called George Soros a ‘bad guy’ who ‘should be put in jail,’ and he recently suggested that prosecutors charge him under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. In September Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche — one of the president’s former personal lawyers, like a number of his appointees to the Justice Department and the courts — took up his recommendation and instructed more than six US attorneys’ offices to launch investigations of OSF on possible charges ranging from arson to support of terrorism, for which no evidence has been offered.” [TheNewYorkReview]

Climate Control: In The Times of Israel, Galit Cohen, Israel director of the Jewish Climate Trust, decries the Israeli government’s consideration of leaving the United Nations’ Climate Convention as a threat to national security. “Renewable energy is often framed as an environmental issue. In reality, it is a strategic asset. For Israel, renewable energy is the foundation of energy security, economic resilience, and continuity of essential services in times of crisis. … The climate convention provides the international framework that defines norms, standards, and rules in energy, industry, finance, and development. Participation in this framework gives Israel access to markets, partnerships, investment, and influence that far outweigh the obligations involved. … Israel has already experienced how close it came to large-scale power outages, and this risk has not disappeared. Preparing for future wars, cyber threats, and climate-related disruptions requires decentralization of the energy system. Such decentralization is impossible without renewable energy and the advanced technologies that accompany it. This is national security in its deepest and most practical sense.” [TOI]

Deus ex Machina: In Arc, Henry Michaelson ponders the inverse relationship between religion and technology. “As I’ve explored my religious commitments — observing Shabbat (albeit a limited Shabbat that involves no digital technology, spending money, or working), praying and attending weekly services, making an active effort to be aware of God during intimate moments with people and in nature, and feeling an answer to the question ‘why?’ when submerging myself in the utter beauty of the small cosmic possibility of every moment I live — I’ve received unexpected lessons that only reinforce my religious cravings. What started as a search for answers about Truth and the universe has become a training in rewiring one of my most basic functions as a human: relating to others. I can’t say with certainty what drove the turn to religion for me, but I do know that statistics fail to capture the experiential reality of what it means for someone like me to seek God in an age of digital connection.” [Arc]

Hatred, Then and Now: In The Telegraph, Deborah Lipstadt, who served as the Biden administration’s antisemitism envoy, rejects comparisons between modern-day antisemitism and pre-Holocaust Europe, but warns that similar Jew-hatred can erode society if not properly addressed. “Every situation and era has unique characteristics. While the past can remind us just how bad things can get, we must avoid using it as a template for predicting the future. … Today we find anti-Semitism on the Right and the Left. We find it among Christian nationalists and Islamist radicals. We find it among white supremacists and multiculturalists. We even find it among Jews. Too many people, who do not share these views, remain silent when those next to them, their political allies, engage in overt anti-Semitism.” [Telegraph]