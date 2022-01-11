Your Daily Phil: Challah for Hunger is now Nazun + Stuart Weitzman’s itrek match

Good Tuesday morning!

Grassroots campus-based hunger-relief organization Challah for Hunger has rebranded as Nazun – “we will nourish” in Hebrew – to more accurately align with the group’s efforts to eradicate food insecurity on campus and beyond.

Since its founding in 2004, the organization has encouraged college students to engage in leadership development and advocacy opportunities on more than 60 college campuses. The new name “represents the basic need for all people to be fed while also capturing the nourishing work the organization does to cultivate leadership and advocacy and philanthropy in thousands of young adults around the country,” the group said.

The name was selected by the board after an extensive process, Nazun Executive Director Rebecca Bar told eJP, involving input from current and former staff, student board representatives, alumni and advisors, as well as someone representing the Challah for Hunger participants who identify as “other than Jewish” — who account for roughly 25 percent of participants. “It was important [for the name] to be rooted in Jewish content and value and be accessible enough so that people who weren’t native Hebrew speakers could pronounce it,” Bar explained. The launch of the new name this week was timed to the beginning of a new semester when students returned to campus.

“Our tagline is ‘cultivating leaders, nourishing communities,’” Bar said, adding that in addition to making and selling challah on campus to raise funds to alleviate food insecurity, over the last several years the organization has prioritized leadership development.