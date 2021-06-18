Your Daily Phil: Chabad’s new mental health arm + Chicago Federation head urges Jewish community to match federal child care credit

AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN ACT

The Jewish community should match the federal child care tax credit

Shutterstock

“Beginning July 15, approximately 39 million American families will begin to receive a payment of up to $300 per month for each child under age 6 and up to $250 per month for children between 6 and 17 years of age,” writes Dr. Steven Nasatir, executive vice chairman, Jewish United Fund of Chicago, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Proposal: “What if the Jewish community committed to create an additional matching fund of communal resources? Coupled with smart marketing, these federal resources multiplied by Jewish communal generosity—both nationally and locally—can be leveraged, as we emerge from COVID, to more fully engage the next generation in Jewish life.”

End game: “This would result in increased enrollment in Jewish early childhood education, Jewish day schools, Jewish camps, synagogue and other after-school Jewish education programs, trips to Israel, and other organized Jewish experiences. And we know that, through high-quality Jewish learning experiences for children, there is a domino effect of positive impact; they further frame parental Jewish engagement and behavior, catalyze further Jewish connections for those children, and lead to a whole host of Jewish identity-based outcomes and behaviors.”

Read the full piece here.

SHIR HAMAALOT

Summer harvest: On the joy we need

Shiraz Schilman, Pinemere Camp

“Many of us have been waiting for summer to start for a long time. But, when does summer start?,” asks Rabbi Avi Orlow, vice president at Foundation for Jewish Camp, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

First Shabbat: “For many, summer does not really start until they get off that bus or get out of their car and find themselves running across a field to embrace that friend they have not seen in 11 (or in this case 22 or 23) months. Still there is an argument that summer does not really start until that first Shabbat at camp. Everyone shows up as their best and cleanest self. We feel special and unique and lose ourselves in a sea of Shabbat whites. Amidst this calm, we take a moment to take a picture with people we love or pause to smell the fragrance of freshly cut grass. And who can deny the inviting waft of chicken soup as we enter the dining hall.”

Blurring of time and space: “Each of these moments are surely special, worthy of note, and are reasonable markers for the start of summer. And still, not the experience I have been yearning for. For me, this summer will start when the camp comes together after the first Shabbat dinner to sing Shir HaMaalot before Birkat HaMazon, grace after the meal. Weaving their voices together in devotion as one sacred community, blurring of time and space. In this, the community will step beyond the two dimensional world of zoom and into a joyful, uplifting celebration of multidimensional connection to one another, to Jewish tradition, to holiness.”

Read the full piece here.