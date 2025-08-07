Your Daily Phil: Chabad ‘surges’ ahead post-10/7, JFNA survey finds

What You Should Know

In recent weeks, the needle appears to have shifted on what is considered acceptable to talk about in the Jewish philanthropic world related to criticism of Israel. This comes after multiple mainstream organizations and figures with clear Zionist bona fides, such as the American Jewish Committee, British Chief Rabbi Efraim Mirvis, the Zionist Federation of Australia and others, have released statements expressing deep concern about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Jay Deitcher.

Those remarks, all of which primarily blamed the situation on the Hamas terror group, which launched the war with its brutal Oct. 7 attacks and perpetuates it by holding 50 people hostage, seem to have signalled to the wider Jewish community that criticizing aspects of Israel’s conduct in its war against Hamas is not out of bounds.

And on Wednesday, dozens of prominent Jewish philanthropists from around the world signed a letter, along with thousands of other Jews, calling for an end to the war in Gaza, a crackdown on settler violence in the West Bank and denouncing the extremist rhetoric of some Israeli politicians. More on this below.

Until now, the majority of Jewish nonprofits, day schools and movements have refrained from criticizing Israeli policies and actions in Gaza and the West Bank. This has made some members of those organizations who have harbored such concerns fearful that they could lose their jobs if they voice their criticisms of Israel. But with institutions now providing a more nuanced example of what it means to support Israel — including criticism and even outright condemnation, in the case of the Reform movement — the lines of what can and can’t be appear to have shifted.

“It needed to happen,” Steven Windmueller, emeritus professor of Jewish communal service at the Jack H. Skirball Campus of Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in Los Angeles, told eJewishPhilanthropy. “Probably because the situation itself has evolved to a point where the donor, the student, the rabbi, you name it… where everyone is struggling to find a way forward in terms of how to understand what is happening, how to question and ask questions about the crisis and the response.”

These changes, in which organizations feel the need to widen the conversations around Israel and Zionism, are happening “from the bottom up,” Windmueller said. “So many folks are asking questions, and they have been to so few places where people were prepared to offer answers, or at least give space for the right to ask such questions.”

According to Windmueller, the people pushing for these shifts are not “necessarily coming at this from a point of view of being an anti-Zionist or a non-Zionist, but rather from the point of view of their love of and engagement with Israel and their difficulty and even frustration at times with understanding and managing the events that are unfolding.” He added: “That’s a very different kind of conversation than one having to do with folks who have walked away from the Israel discourse. This is where the mainstream of the Jewish community is having, finally, that kind of essential conversation.”

