Your Daily Phil: Chabad on Campus’ traveling carnival rolls into the quad

In today's edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a Chabad on Campus initiative bringing "joy" to college students across North America, an effort to commemorate the victims of the Oct. 7 attacks by preparing their favorite foods and Brandeis University's president stepping down after a faculty vote of no-confidence. We feature an opinion piece by Rabbi Kenneth Brander and one by Maury Grebenau and Miriam Krupka with different approaches to the Jewish community's head of school shortage. Also in this newsletter: Laura Lauder, Haym Salomon and Emily Tisch Sussman. We'll start with the American Jewish Committee's annual Global Jewish Diplomacy Reception.

Dozens of diplomats and dignitaries from around the world visiting New York this week for the United Nations General Assembly briefly departed Turtle Bay yesterday evening to head across town for the American Jewish Committee’s annual Global Jewish Diplomacy Reception, held at the Harmonie Club, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen from the event for Jewish Insider.

The AJC Diplomatic Marathon, launched in 1991, and its reception, have become a main event of UNGA week, especially among Jewish leaders. Those spotted at the event included Eric Fingerhut, CEO of The Jewish Federations of North America, and William Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations.

Featured speakers at the reception included Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, U.S. special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism, and Rabbi Andrew Baker, AJC’s director of international Jewish affairs, in conversation with AJC CEO Ted Deutch. Rashid Al Nuaimi, chairman of the defense, interior and foreign affairs committee of the United Arab Emirates Federal National Council, and Yamit Ashkenazi, the older sister of Doron Steinbrecher, a 31-year-old Israeli who remains in Hamas captivity, also spoke.

Lipstadt spoke about putting together a new U.S. State Department document, published in July, meant to inform how governments around the world can effectively respond to antisemitism with 12 guidelines, “like the 12 Tribes,” she quipped as the crowd erupted in laughter.

“We wrote them for leaders of countries [and] now have university presidents looking at the guidelines,” she said. “Nothing in them will surprise you.”

Lipstadt continued, “Leaders have to speak out expeditiously, unequivocally when there is antisemitism. If you know it, you see it, say something. You don’t politicize, it doesn’t matter whether it comes from the right, the left, Christian, Muslim, Atheist, Jew, it’s wrong… too often, I have friends on the left who see antisemitism on the right and friends on the right who see it on the left. Both are correct but they don’t see it next to them. When that happens I have to ask, ‘are you interested in fighting antisemitism or your political enemies on the other side?’”

The evening also recognized AJC’s Center for a New Middle East, which launched in June to advance the organization’s existing work in Israel and the Gulf. At the time, Deutch told eJP that the center will host conferences and business programs in the U.S., Israel and the Gulf, as well as work with emerging leaders in Israel and the Arab world.

This year’s Diplomatic Marathon occurred less than two weeks before the first anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks in southern Israel.

“As we have done since Oct. 7, we are urging every world leader to not only call for but to also join in the effort to bring the hostages home,” Deutch said. “We continue to counter attacks against Israel’s legitimacy, the related global surge in antisemitism and Iran’s destabilizing actions throughout the Middle East and Europe.”

