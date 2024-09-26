Your Daily Phil: Chabad on Campus’ traveling carnival rolls into the quad
In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a Chabad on Campus initiative bringing “joy” to college students across North America, an effort to commemorate the victims of the Oct. 7 attacks by preparing their favorite foods and Brandeis University’s president stepping down after a faculty vote of no-confidence. We feature an opinion piece by Rabbi Kenneth Brander and one by Maury Grebenau and Miriam Krupka with different approaches to the Jewish community’s head of school shortage. Also in this newsletter: Laura Lauder, Haym Salomon and Emily Tisch Sussman. We’ll start with the American Jewish Committee’s annual Global Jewish Diplomacy Reception.
Dozens of diplomats and dignitaries from around the world visiting New York this week for the United Nations General Assembly briefly departed Turtle Bay yesterday evening to head across town for the American Jewish Committee’s annual Global Jewish Diplomacy Reception, held at the Harmonie Club, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen from the event for Jewish Insider.
The AJC Diplomatic Marathon, launched in 1991, and its reception, have become a main event of UNGA week, especially among Jewish leaders. Those spotted at the event included Eric Fingerhut, CEO of The Jewish Federations of North America, and William Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations.
Featured speakers at the reception included Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, U.S. special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism, and Rabbi Andrew Baker, AJC’s director of international Jewish affairs, in conversation with AJC CEO Ted Deutch. Rashid Al Nuaimi, chairman of the defense, interior and foreign affairs committee of the United Arab Emirates Federal National Council, and Yamit Ashkenazi, the older sister of Doron Steinbrecher, a 31-year-old Israeli who remains in Hamas captivity, also spoke.
Lipstadt spoke about putting together a new U.S. State Department document, published in July, meant to inform how governments around the world can effectively respond to antisemitism with 12 guidelines, “like the 12 Tribes,” she quipped as the crowd erupted in laughter.
“We wrote them for leaders of countries [and] now have university presidents looking at the guidelines,” she said. “Nothing in them will surprise you.”
Lipstadt continued, “Leaders have to speak out expeditiously, unequivocally when there is antisemitism. If you know it, you see it, say something. You don’t politicize, it doesn’t matter whether it comes from the right, the left, Christian, Muslim, Atheist, Jew, it’s wrong… too often, I have friends on the left who see antisemitism on the right and friends on the right who see it on the left. Both are correct but they don’t see it next to them. When that happens I have to ask, ‘are you interested in fighting antisemitism or your political enemies on the other side?’”
The evening also recognized AJC’s Center for a New Middle East, which launched in June to advance the organization’s existing work in Israel and the Gulf. At the time, Deutch told eJP that the center will host conferences and business programs in the U.S., Israel and the Gulf, as well as work with emerging leaders in Israel and the Arab world.
This year’s Diplomatic Marathon occurred less than two weeks before the first anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks in southern Israel.
“As we have done since Oct. 7, we are urging every world leader to not only call for but to also join in the effort to bring the hostages home,” Deutch said. “We continue to counter attacks against Israel’s legitimacy, the related global surge in antisemitism and Iran’s destabilizing actions throughout the Middle East and Europe.”
A FARBRENGEN
Chabad on Campus invests over $500,000 in Jewish joy with Let Here Be Light! initiative
Even for students, getting around the University at Albany campus is a schlep. For visitors, you need to pay for parking and make your way through a 610-acre maze of buildings, pillars, and even a pool. It takes determination. Still, on Sept. 9, many from the outside Jewish community trekked to the University to celebrate being Jewish along with students. The visitors witnessed a view of college life not often talked about as antisemitic incidents flare across American campuses. The campus ballroom was flooded with a sea of students, waving glow sticks and bouncing together to the beat of Hassidic rapper Nissim Black’s hits, reports Jay Deitcher for eJewishPhilanthropy from the concert.
North American tour: The event was part of Chabad on Campus’s Let Here Be Light! tour, which is stopping at nearly 50 schools across the United States and Canada this month. Driving from campus to campus in light purple vans beaming the Let Here Be Light! branding, four groups of 12 to 13 Chabad staff are bringing a traveling carnival complete with tents, arts and music. Additionally, many campuses held mega events along with the larger Jewish community featuring a concert with the rapper. The initiative cost between $500,000 to $600,000.
Time to invest: “The question is not how much it costs, the question is how much of a difference it makes,” Rabbi Yossy Gordon, CEO of Chabad on Campus International, told eJP. The investment is unprecedented for Chabad on Campus, but it was needed because “it’s a historic time,” Gordon said. “We need to do things that are beyond what has ever been done before, because the Jewish people require it. They require a measure of strength and inspiration that’s got to be fueled by a unique level of intensity.”
COMFORT FOOD
Around the dinner table, allies remember Oct. 7 victims through their favorite dishes
The last meal Shani Gabay ever ate with her family was on Oct. 6, 2023. It happened to be her favorite dish, made by her mother — spicy fish stew with challah on the side. The next day, Gabay, a recent law school graduate, was murdered at the Nova music festival when Hamas infiltrated the party in Israel’s south and slaughtered 364 people, along with the hundreds of others massacred in the attacks across the Western Negev that day. On Monday evening, two weeks before the one-year anniversary of Gabay’s death, a group of about 30 culinary leaders, pro-Israel activists and journalists gathered with Gabay’s family at New York’s chic French restaurant Gabriel Kreuther to eat her favorite meal, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen reports from the event.
Providing sustenance: The event was hosted by the Asif Culinary Institute, a culinary center in Tel Aviv that has provided thousands of hot meals to Israelis impacted by the Israel-Hamas war. The group works closely with the families to gather stories about their loved one before recreating their most-loved meals, often in the families’ own kitchens. Then the recipes and stories are shared on Asif’s website and social media channels in an effort to help the world learn about the victims of the attacks on a personal level.
Other favorites: The meal featured the chef’s take on Gabay’s treasured stew —- with some assistance from Michal in the kitchen. The favorite dishes of other Oct. 7 victims were also served: tomato soup with dumplings in memory of Itay and Hadar Berdichevsky, beef tartare with microgreens in memory of Adiel Twitto and for dessert chocolate birthday cake in memory of Aviv Baram.
CAMPUS BEAT
Brandeis President Ronald Liebowitz resigns after faculty no-confidence vote
Brandeis University President Ronald Liebowitz, who garnered headlines last year for taking a strong stance against antisemitism after Oct. 7, resigned on Wednesday morning following a vote of “no confidence” passed by the Brandeis faculty, according to a letter he sent to the university community. The Tuesday faculty vote, which passed by just 10 votes, 159-149, described “a consistent pattern of damaging errors of judgment and poor leadership,” Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch reports.
Management decisions: Liebowitz’s decision to step down comes after the university was forced to fire dozens of employees, cut back its doctoral programs and restructure its business and social policy schools, among other steps, in light of significant “financial challenges,” as well as controversy over his handling of anti-Israel protests. The no-confidence resolution described both, according to a draft copy published in the Brandeis student newspaper earlier this month: “The results this year include badly handled budget shortfalls, failures of fundraising, excessive responses to student protests, indifference to faculty motions, and the recent damaging staff layoffs.”
‘Mixed emotions’: In an email to the Brandeis community, Liebowitz said he is stepping down “with mixed emotions, because this is an exceptional institution, which carries great meaning, especially at this time, due to the reason for its founding.” Liebowitz’s resignation is effective on Nov. 1. Arthur E. Levine, a former president of the Teachers College at Columbia University, will take over as interim president.
HEAD OF SCHOOL SHORTAGE
To solve the day school leadership challenge, we need to rethink our priorities
“At least a dozen Jewish day schools across North America began the new academic year lacking heads of school for their institutions,” writes Rabbi Kenneth Brander, president and rosh yeshiva of Ohr Torah Stone, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Multiple factors: “Finding good principals, heads of schools and other administrators is a challenge familiar to almost every day school, but it has grown more acute in recent years as many leaders have reached retirement age and simultaneously there are fewer professionals to fill their shoes. Greater numbers of North American Jews who were committed to the field of Jewish education are immigrating to Israel. Additionally, fewer young people are entering the field of Jewish education (and education in general) due to concern that a teaching career will not provide the financial resources needed to support a religious lifestyle for their families. Finally, demands placed upon heads of schools by boards, community leaders and parents — essentially giving educators three separate groups of bosses — can make it a position that no one desires, even when the financial compensation is significant.”
Communal challenges demand communal solutions: “To solve these shortages long-term, Jewish communities need to prioritize and invest more in education, both in terms of budget and in terms of creating the conditions that attract educators to work in and lead Jewish schools. This is a mission for communities as a whole, not just the schools: Rabbis, synagogue boards and other leaders within communities need to recognize the key role of day schools and do what they can to make sure they are prioritized in communal funding and private giving.”
A DIFFERENT PARADIGM
No heads, but more shoulders to bear the burden of leadership in Jewish day schools
“This past year, more schools than ever had trouble filling leadership positions, choosing instead to leave these slots open and extend their search for another year,” write Maury Grebenau, director of the Jewish New Teacher Project’s Administrator Support Program, and Miriam Krupka, assistant principal of Ramaz School’s upper school in New York City, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
An unexpected outcome: “Both of us have firsthand experience with schools’ attempts to deal with this phenomenon: When the Ramaz Upper School in New York City found itself in a longer-than-expected search for a principal, Miriam acted as co-principal with another colleague; and Maury had a parallel experience of participating team-style leadership in response to a leadership gap earlier in his career. In both cases, leadership positions that were historically filled by one person were filled by more than one leader who was already in the school — and in both cases, even though the solution was considered an non-ideal stopgap measure, the new leadership structure ended up being very successful and continuing past the initially planned period.”
Thinking long-term: “A broader leadership structure creates an opportunity to give talented teachers some leadership responsibility, a possible incentive for employee retention in a competitive market. It can also spread the workload and emotional toll of leadership among more than one person. Day school leadership will be more sustainable if we can envision a leadership structure conducive to longer tenures and careers. Shared leadership can benefit the school, the leaders themselves and ultimately the field of education as a whole.”
Worthy Reads
Inaction is Complicity: In Time magazine, family members of the six Israeli hostages found executed in a tunnel in Gaza at the end of August have a simple message to share: Please act now. “It was Hamas that took our loved ones, tortured them, and pulled the triggers that murdered them. But many others failed to save them. Israeli governmental decision-makers had opportunities to reach negotiated settlements to release our loved ones and, for calculations they deemed strategic, they chose not to. These choices will be the eternal legacy of these men. But there are so many other people who could have done so much more to save them — and still others who will join them as accomplices in avoidable deaths if they stand by and allow malevolent entities to triumph over the passive words of people with power. This is our clarion call now: There are still 101 hostages in horrific conditions in Gaza, and the time to save them is running out. Sympathetic words alone will not spare them the same fate as Almog, Alexander, Carmel, Eden, Hersh, and Ori. Now is the time for decisive, deliberate, meaningful action.” [Time]
Around the Web
In response to the escalation of hostilities on Israel’s northern front, on Wednesday the Jewish Federations of North America announced the allocation of $43 million in emergency funds to support the communities under attack…
The Covenant Foundation bestowed its annual award for outstanding Jewish educators to Rabba Yaffa Epstein, Shira Kline and Rabbi Judd Kruger Levingston in a ceremony at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York City earlier this week…
Laura Lauder was elected the next board chair of the Jewish Community Federation and Endowment Fund, the largest funder of Jewish causes in California and one of the state’s top nonprofit foundations…
The Jewish Telegraphic Agency examines the debate over non-Jews hanging mezuzot on their door in solidarity with the Jewish people…
Giving USA will launch an annual day to raise awareness about donor-advised funds on Oct. 10…
The Center for Jewish History in New York is launching its new exhibition, “Between Antisemitism and Activism: The Jewish University Experience in Historical Perspective,” next week in response to the rise in antisemitic harassment and attacks on Jewish college students last semester…
Orange County (Calif.) Hillel opened its first-ever building following a donation from the Samueli Foundation…
More than 20,000 people from the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity have joined the Gift of Life bone marrow registry since the two groups began partnering 20 years ago, resulting in nearly 100 lives saved…
Forty-four of the 100 biggest political donors in this election cycle are also prominent philanthropists like Ken Griffin, Paul Singer, Michael Bloomberg and Reid Hoffman, who collectively account for almost 8.5% of the $6.3 billion that individuals and couples have contributed to candidates and super PACs as of Sept. 17, reports The Chronicle of Philanthropy based on their analysis of Federal Election Commission data. These donors have given $104 million more to Republicans and conservative groups than they gave to Democrats and liberal groups…
The USC Shoah Foundation and the National Library of Israel have made the former’s 56,000 video testimonies of survivors of the Holocaust, the Oct. 7 attacks and other historical events of persecution accessible in Hebrew, in addition to the original English…
The Anti-Defamation League partnered with Moishe House to launch 15 training sessions for young Jewish adults to give them the “tools and knowledge to recognize and combat antisemitism in their communities”…
OpenAI is planning to restructure itself as a for-profit company, potentially giving CEO Sam Altman a stake…
The Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C., will display the Afghan Liturgical Quire, which is thought to be the oldest Jewish book in existence…
A ledger written by James Madison that documents Jewish financier Haym Salomon’s contribution to the American Revolution is being put up for sale…
Democratic strategist Emily Tisch Sussman, the daughter of philanthropists Laurie Tisch and Donald Sussman, joined the board of directors for the Democratic organizing group Swing Left and its affiliate Vote Forward…
Pic of the Day
Oded Reich (center) and Anat Czarny perform songs on Monday from the Israel Opera’s “Theodor: The Unknown Story of Herzl,” at Temple Emanu-El’s Streicker Cultural Center in New York, accompanied on piano by the opera’s composer, Yonatan Cnaan.
The performances came during the U.S. premiere of a film version of the opera and as part of a series of events marking the 120th anniversary of Herzl’s death. During the Monday night event, the soloists also sang “Bring Him Home” from “Les Misérables” in honor of the hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza.
