Your Daily Phil: Center for Jewish History gets $25M matching grant

Worthy Reads

Reframe the Conversation: In the Jewish Journal, Naya Lekht observes a weakness in the way Zionism is often taught that is contributing to today’s fraught discourse and synagogue protests. “Many Jews describe Zionism as a political movement because that is precisely how it has been taught. As a result, antizionism is often misinterpreted as a legitimate political debate about Israel’s government rather than an assault to Jewish peoplehood itself. No comprehensive study currently documents how Jewish schools, summer camps, or youth movements teach Zionism. Yet surveying existing curricular materials and publicly available content paints a rather bleak picture. The dominant frameworks continue to present Zionism as a set of ideological options or political ‘streams,’ obscuring its foundational role in Jewish identity and its historical continuity long before the modern state.” [JewishJournal]

A Noteworthy Increase: In her Substack “Reputation Nation,” Joanna Landau sees significance in the allocation of 2.35 billion shekels ($728 million) toward hasbara in the Israeli government’s budget. “Israel’s defense budget exceeds 112 billion shekels. Narrative security receives about 2% of that. Given the impact of reputational collapse on alliances, legal exposure, military deterrence and economic cooperation, 2% is hardly extravagant. But the significance is psychological. For the first time, Israel has adopted the mindset that reputational security requires billions, not millions. That shift alone is a meaningful precedent.” [ReputationNation]

From Handout to Hand-Up: A blog post on Philanthropy Roundtable’s website shares the story of True Charity CEO James Whitford’s night going incognito among the homeless population his charity was serving and how it impacted his approach to philanthropy. “Whitford recalls one cold November night when he met a homeless man named Ralph who selflessly offered him part of his sandwich. He was deeply moved, and that moment sparked transformation of the mission of Watered Gardens to birth True Charity. ‘My hunger broke through my egoism, and I sat on that curb and I broke bread with Ralph. When I did something happened. I realized that I had been treating Ralph and thousands of other people as objects of my good intentions, objects of my benevolence, rather than subjects who have autonomy and agency and capacity to contribute. … He ignited a change in our mission. We were a ministry that was toxic in its handouts and transactions, and we shifted over to be something much more empowering, with a laser sharp focus on the connection between human dignity and work,’ Whitford said.” [PhilanthropyRoundtable]