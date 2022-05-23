Your Daily Phil: Celebrate Israel Parade returns to NYC + Humanizing nonprofit branding

Good Monday morning!

In a day of wide emotional swings, sunburnt parade-goers, who had just marched up Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue on Sunday afternoon in the first Celebrate Israel Parade since before the pandemic, packed into the Park East Synagogue on the Upper East Side for an event hosted by the Israeli Ministry of Defense to honor bereaved families who have lost loved ones to war and terrorism.

Israeli officials, including Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Israeli Consul General in New York Asaf Zamir, as well as Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), addressed the gathering, which was interspersed with musical interludes by IDF Chief Cantor Shai Abramson. The event was organized by the ministry’s Department of Bereaved Families, Commemoration and Heritage.

Gantz drew comparisons between Jewish history and the biblical story of David and Goliath. “This union of loss and triumph, sorrow and salvation, heartbreak and happiness, which cannot be separated from one another — serves as proof that we have been fighting Goliath ever since,” he said.

“The Goliath that displaced us from Zion and the Goliath that expelled us from Spain,” he continued. “The Goliath that tried to destroy us during the Russian empire in the 19th century and the German Goliath that nearly succeeded in the next one. And just like David the king, the people of Israel overcame. Not only did we survive, not only did we make the desert bloom – but we also built the strongest military in the Middle East region — because history showed us that we must defend ourselves by ourselves [and] be our very own ‘Davids.’”