Your Daily Phil: CCS nonprofit survey details a rocky but well-funded 2025

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD WITH EJP’S JAY DEITCHER

Last year seemed primed to be a tough one for civil society due to government funding cuts and policy shifts, but a recent CCS Fundraising report found that the nonprofit world is nevertheless resilient and nimble. “I’m really excited and pleasantly surprised about, first and foremost, the fact that 62% of organizations responded to say they increased their revenue in the prior fiscal year,” Lindsay Marciniak, managing partner at CCS Fundraising, told eJewishPhilanthropy.

The fifth annual 2026 Philanthropy Pulse Report, released yesterday, surveyed 618 nonprofits across 47 U.S. states and 18 countries, and found that the organizations that were the most durable were those that cultivated relationships with funders and stressed their strengths, including AI and offering alternative benefits to combat burnout. “This report reveals that while the nonprofit sector is in the midst of an ever-changing and dynamic environment, philanthropy remains resilient,” Marciniak said.

Nearly half of respondents — 47% — cited changes in government policy as affecting their organizations negatively, with 61% of respondents receiving less funding. These policy changes included cuts to federal grants, as well as pressure to use or avoid certain language and modify how programs are implemented, particularly those related to diversity, equity and inclusion. Still, many nonprofit sectors thrived, especially public?society benefit organizations, which reported a 78% growth, and organizations within the education sector, which grew between 60% and 75% across the board, the survey found.

While donor acquisition was cited as a top challenge organizations face, the report showed that organizations have had a 60% increase in new donors, up from 53% in 2024, and modest improvement in donor retention, with nearly half of organizations reporting a retention rate between 30% and 60%. Much of this growth was likely related to changes to the tax code that went into effect this year, which encouraged potential donors to make tax-deductible charitable gifts in 2025.

A recent Slingshot study, “Portrait of Next-Gen Jewish Giving Today,” which Marciniak cited in her interview with eJP, shows that the next generation of Jewish donors is passionate and sees philanthropy as integral to their identity, but wants a more hands-on approach to philanthropy than past generations, one that includes shared decision-making with the community. Faith-based and Jewish philanthropy have a significant opportunity to cultivate multigenerational philanthropy, Marciniak said, adding that “it’s really continuously important to continue emphasizing values-driven messaging, community-centered storytelling and impact.”

Burnout and limited career growth were cited as bigger obstacles to staff retention than low pay, yet organizations report coming up with innovative workarounds. “Organizations that can lean into flexible and creative working opportunities for their team members have the ability to best respond to their employees’ needs,” Marciniak said.

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.