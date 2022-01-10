Your Daily Phil: CANVAS doubles down on arts networks + Celebrating purpose at Hadassah conference

CELEBRATING VOICE AND PURPOSE

Women’s voices pushing for change at Hadassah conference

From civil rights to civic engagement to Israel advocacy and women’s health, women’s voices powered Hadassah’s “The Power of Purpose” virtual conference on Sunday. Panels featured high-achieving, advocacy-centered women including Lesley Stahl (“60 Minutes”), Jenna Bush Hager (co-host, NBC’s ‘TODAY with Hoda and Jenna”), Rabbi Tamar Manasseh (MASK — Mothers/Men Against Senseless Killing), Noa Tishby (actor, producer and writer) and others speaking out on behalf of themselves and others,’ eJewishPhilanthropy’s Esther Kustanowitz reports.

An ‘obligation to help’: “So much of our life is determined by where we’re born. And as long as I’m here I will continue to work and help kids that weren’t born in the best addresses but deserve the same [opportunities] that we all do,” Bush Hager said. She added, when you’re born into a life of privilege with options, “it’s your obligation to help.” Mandana Dayani, co-founder of civic engagement organization I am a voter, said that “loving your country can mean asking it to be better.” She added, “If we allow any form of hatred to exist then you are allowing all forms of hate to exist. If history has taught us anything it is that hatred starts with Jews but doesn’t end with Jews.”

Real talk about diversity: Manasseh noted that she was likely the only Black Jewish woman in the Zoom session and noted that “this community needs representation other than myself.” “A lot of Jews cast their lot with white Americans,” Manasseh said. “We have history here that we need to discuss if we’re going to be real allies. If you have the power to cancel someone, you are powerful. You can’t be powerful and a marginalized group at the same time,” she said.

Israel conversation: Lee Moser, chief of staff for former Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Michael Oren and founder of the women’s venture investing company AnD Ventures, said that technology creates jobs, and that “Israel has gone way beyond Start-up Nation to ‘partnership nation,’” she said. Noa Tishby, founder of Act for Israel and author of Israel: A Simple Guide to the Most Misunderstood Country on Earth, said we have failed to properly educate our children about Israel, and “need to address apartheid and ethnic cleansing before they hear [those terms].”

Have a voice: Manasseh urged those on the Zoom call to raise their voices and speak out, thereby setting an example for the next generation. “I am not quiet. I am loud. I am in your face,” she said during her panel. “Take up all the air in the room. We’re not our mothers and grandmothers. Our daughters are in the room. Teach them how to have a voice,” she said.

