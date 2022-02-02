Your Daily Phil: Campus antisemitism regulations delayed + Jewish federations talk crypto

Good Wednesday morning!

Approximately 70 people tuned in on Tuesday to a webinar from The Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) about the potential risks and rewards of accepting donations in cryptocurrency.

The webinar follows a year in which the total cryptocurrency market quadrupled in value, exceeding $3 trillion in November, according to Bloomberg. A study commissioned last year by Fidelity, surveying some 1,200 investors with at least $25,000 in investable assets, found that those who owned cryptocurrency were more likely to give more than $1,000 in charity in 2020 than investors overall.

But panelists on the webinar cautioned that it still may be difficult to accept donations in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies, because they’re treated, for tax purposes, like stocks — including the involved tax credits. The currencies are also historically volatile.

“It is inefficient to transact in cryptocurrency,” Texas Hemmaplardh, the managing director of Pavilion Advisory Group, said during the webinar, regarding making purchases with cryptocurrency. “It’s not really a practical replacement for payments.”

A JFNA spokesperson said a handful of federations accept cryptocurrency donations, and “many more” are looking into the possibility, though the group did not give exact numbers. One that has begun to accept crypto is the Jewish Federation of Northern New Jersey, which began accepting such donations in November, and ended up connecting with a 32-year-old donor who dedicated more than $1 million to charity via the federation. He donated $450,000 to local Jewish schools through the federation, and put some $700,000 more in the federation’s affiliated donor-advised fund.

“This giant example, this 32-year-old, I don’t think we would have received a donation from at all” had giving in cryptocurrency not been an option, Andrew Epstein, the federation’s managing director of finance and administration, told eJewishPhilanthropy. The federation has received just two other crypto donations since November.

“It’s new. I don’t know how many people really have extra money in this form to donate,” Epstein said. “It’s worth it to test it, because we do want to reach a broader audience.”