Your Daily Phil: Breaking down the New York Jewish census

Even in bustling Manhattan, amid towering skyscrapers and tony neighborhoods, lies an often overlooked reality: poverty in the Jewish community.

“[Just in Manhattan] we have 24 distribution centers serving those in need,” David Greenfield, CEO of the Metropolitan Council on Jewish Poverty (better known as the Met Council), told Efrat Lachter for eJewishPhilanthropy. “The sheer number surprises many.”

According to a recent census conducted by UJA-Federation of New York of the New York City area — designated by the federation as the five boroughs and Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester counties — 15% of Jewish households in Manhattan are “poor” or “near-poor,” signifying households with incomes that are below 150% of the federal poverty level or below 250% of the FPL, respectively.

But poverty rates — for both Jews and non-Jews — have improved over the past two years, the study found. (In 2021, 23% of Jewish households reported being at poverty or near-poverty levels; in 2023, it was 20%.)

“There has been a certain decline in the poverty numbers,” Jacob Brzowsky, manager of community research at the New York federation, told eJP. “Poverty actually went down from our 2021 COVID impact study. It’s part of a broader phenomenon in New York after the peak in 2011,” he explained.

In addition to providing details about poverty rates overall, the study also sheds light on the challenges facing specific portions of the Jewish community, including recent immigrants from Russia, Ukraine and Israel, Holocaust survivors and members of the Haredi community.

Poverty or near-poverty is concentrated in Brooklyn (36%), the Bronx (26%), and Staten Island (22%). It is far less prevalent in the suburban counties, with 10% in Nassau and Suffolk, and 6% in Westchester.

Nearly 1 in 3 (29%) of the poor and near-poor Jewish households are Haredi households, and more than half — 53% — of Haredi households are poor or near poor, according to the federation study.

The second largest group of poor households in the New York area isRussian-speaking Jewish (RSJ) households with seniors (over 65), with 47% of these households living in or near poverty. Financial precarity is particularly acute among Russian-speaking seniors who live alone, of which nearly 7 in 10 (69%) are poor or near-poor.

Eric S. Goldstein, CEO of UJA-Federation of New York, emphasized the importance of the census, “Jewish Community Study of New York 2023,” as it provides clear data on both the area’s demographics and on many of the struggles facing the Jewish community there.

“Particularly in this challenging moment, these insights will help guide funding decisions, ensuring the strength of our Jewish community and the institutions serving them,” Goldstein told eJP.

New York City and the adjacent Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester counties boast the highest concentration of Jewish people in the United States, with 1.372 million Jewish adults and children — 960,000 in New York City and 412,000 in the suburban counties — residing in 736,000 households, according to the census. (For the purpose of the study, a Jewish person is defined as someone “who identifies with Judaism, either by religion or in any other way.”)

Racial and ethnic diversity also characterized the community, with 12% of Jewish adults identifying as non-white or Hispanic. It’s not entirely clear from the data what that means; when asked, “Do you describe yourself as a person of color?” 3% of respondents answered yes.

The federation survey found that while the rate of interfaith marriage in New York is not necessarily higher than other areas — 37% of married couples had one non-Jewish partner — a lower percentage of interfaith couples said they raised their children Jewish than in other locales.

“In other big Jewish communities like L.A. and Chicago, we’ve seen higher percentages [of people saying their children are Jewish],” Emily Sigalow, the federation’s vice president of data and insights, said. She attributed the difference to how pollsters phrase the questions: “We asked about how children are raised, whereas others asked about their Jewish identity,” she said.

Read the full report here.