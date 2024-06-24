Your Daily Phil: Boost for security grants in Calif. as clashes break out in Jewish L.A.

Good Monday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a conference on Black-Jewish relations in New York City, and feature an opinion piece by Rabbi Leon A. Morris about the need to bring more Jewish particularism into Reform Judaism. Also in this newsletter: Mijal Bitton, Doug Emhoff and John Paulson. We’ll start with California expanding the budget for nonprofit security grants as anti-Israel protesters block access to a Los Angeles synagogue, sparking clashes.

California is expected to allocate $80 million in nonprofit security grants over the next two years, a substantial increase from the previous budget, in a significant victory for the state’s Jewish Public Affairs Committee and the California Legislative Jewish Caucus, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

The security grant agreement was announced yesterday at roughly the same time as clashes broke out between pro- and anti-Israel demonstrators outside congregation Adas Torah in Los Angeles’ heavily Jewish Pico-Robertson neighborhood, as the latter blocked the main entrance to the synagogue, which was holding an event about Israeli real estate.

The budget deal, which is due to be approved on Thursday, followed intensive negotiations between Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office and lawmakers from the state Assembly and Senate.

“Previous record highs were $50 million in 2021 and 2022, and the state has never made a multi-year allocation before,” JPAC Executive Director David Bocarsly said in an email to eJP. “This is an especially big deal given the state is facing one of its biggest budget deficits in history, and is making major cuts to other programs to balance the budget.”

Outside Adas Torah, protesters at times came to blows, with one apparent anti-Israel activist wearing a keffiyeh face mask being seen spraying bear spray at pro-Israel demonstrators and a journalist. In some cases, protesters were seen using sticks and handles from protest signs and flags as weapons against one another. At least one person was arrested during the fracas, local police told the Los Angeles Times. City and state officials denounced the anti-Israel protesters for blocking access to the synagogue — Newsom decried it as “antisemitic hatred” — and condemned the resulting violence.

“Violence in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood today was abhorrent, and blocking access to a place of worship is unacceptable. I’ve called on LAPD to provide additional patrols in the Pico-Robertson community as well as outside of houses of worship throughout the city,” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass wrote on X. “I want to be clear that Los Angeles will not be a harbor for antisemitism and violence. Those responsible for either will be found and held accountable.”

David Suissa, the publisher and editor-in-chief of L.A.’s Jewish Journal, called the anti-Israel demonstration outside the synagogue an act of “terror.”

“Terror doesn’t mean people have to die. Terror means you intimidate and bully people. Terror means you use fear as your weapon of choice. Terror means you go after people because of who they are,” Suissa wrote.

The local chapter of the Anti-Defamation League said it was “aware” of the protests and was in contact with the LAPD about the matter.

Israeli Opposition Leader Yair Lapid reacted to the L.A. clashes, as well as the deadly attacks in Russia’s Dagestan republic in which synagogues and churchers were apparently targeted and the recent rape of a Jewish girl in France, calling for the world to condemn the “antisemitism [that] is again raising its toxic and ugly head.”

“Anyone who does not voice their loud and unequivocal condemnation is part of the problem,” Lapid wrote.

Read the full report here.