Your Daily Phil: Boost for security grants in Calif. as clashes break out in Jewish L.A.

In today's edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a conference on Black-Jewish relations in New York City, and feature an opinion piece by Rabbi Leon A. Morris about the need to bring more Jewish particularism into Reform Judaism. Also in this newsletter: Mijal Bitton, Doug Emhoff and John Paulson. We'll start with California expanding the budget for nonprofit security grants as anti-Israel protesters block access to a Los Angeles synagogue, sparking clashes.
California is expected to allocate $80 million in nonprofit security grants over the next two years, a substantial increase from the previous budget, in a significant victory for the state’s Jewish Public Affairs Committee and the California Legislative Jewish Caucus, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.
The security grant agreement was announced yesterday at roughly the same time as clashes broke out between pro- and anti-Israel demonstrators outside congregation Adas Torah in Los Angeles’ heavily Jewish Pico-Robertson neighborhood, as the latter blocked the main entrance to the synagogue, which was holding an event about Israeli real estate.
The budget deal, which is due to be approved on Thursday, followed intensive negotiations between Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office and lawmakers from the state Assembly and Senate.
“Previous record highs were $50 million in 2021 and 2022, and the state has never made a multi-year allocation before,” JPAC Executive Director David Bocarsly said in an email to eJP. “This is an especially big deal given the state is facing one of its biggest budget deficits in history, and is making major cuts to other programs to balance the budget.”
Outside Adas Torah, protesters at times came to blows, with one apparent anti-Israel activist wearing a keffiyeh face mask being seen spraying bear spray at pro-Israel demonstrators and a journalist. In some cases, protesters were seen using sticks and handles from protest signs and flags as weapons against one another. At least one person was arrested during the fracas, local police told the Los Angeles Times. City and state officials denounced the anti-Israel protesters for blocking access to the synagogue — Newsom decried it as “antisemitic hatred” — and condemned the resulting violence.
“Violence in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood today was abhorrent, and blocking access to a place of worship is unacceptable. I’ve called on LAPD to provide additional patrols in the Pico-Robertson community as well as outside of houses of worship throughout the city,” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass wrote on X. “I want to be clear that Los Angeles will not be a harbor for antisemitism and violence. Those responsible for either will be found and held accountable.”
David Suissa, the publisher and editor-in-chief of L.A.’s Jewish Journal, called the anti-Israel demonstration outside the synagogue an act of “terror.”
“Terror doesn’t mean people have to die. Terror means you intimidate and bully people. Terror means you use fear as your weapon of choice. Terror means you go after people because of who they are,” Suissa wrote.
The local chapter of the Anti-Defamation League said it was “aware” of the protests and was in contact with the LAPD about the matter.
Israeli Opposition Leader Yair Lapid reacted to the L.A. clashes, as well as the deadly attacks in Russia’s Dagestan republic in which synagogues and churchers were apparently targeted and the recent rape of a Jewish girl in France, calling for the world to condemn the “antisemitism [that] is again raising its toxic and ugly head.”
“Anyone who does not voice their loud and unequivocal condemnation is part of the problem,” Lapid wrote.
ERODED KINSHIP
At event on Black-Jewish ties, Rep. Torres says loudest anti-Israel voices in Congress don’t represent Black lawmakers
What did Black-Jewish relations look like during the Civil Rights Movement? What can be done to reverse current polling trends among young Black people that suggest sympathy for Hamas and support for antisemitic viewpoints? And how can the two communities return to the kinship once shared by Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel? Those were among the questions addressed on Thursday at a panel discussion and reception titled “Black Jewish Relations and Returning to a Shared Legacy.” The event, organized by the Manhattan Institute for Policy Research, a conservative think tank, was held at the Monterey restaurant in New York City, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen for Jewish Insider from the event.
Not on their mind: In the keynote interview, Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) — in conversation with Juan Williams, a Fox News political analyst and author of Eyes on the Prize: America’s Civil Rights Years — said that the members of Congress who are vocally anti-Israel, most notably some members of the “Squad,” are not actually representative of Black members of Congress or of Black Americans in general on issues of support for Israel and condemnation of Hamas. “Anti-Zionism is the luxury belief of Ivy Leagues,” Torres said.
Disconnection: Wall Street Journal columnist Jason Riley, a Manhattan Institute senior fellow who organized Thursday’s event, told JI that he largely agrees with Torres. “There is often a disconnect between Black elites and Black rank-and-file in terms of agenda and priorities.”
CONVERSATION STARTER
It’s time for a new spirit in American Reform Judaism
“Now more than ever, we need a Torah-intoxicated Reform Judaism in America, applying Jewish texts and ideas to the most important issues of our time. We need an anchor for our creativity, a basis for our commitments to social justice, an answer to what awaits when someone is welcomed inside our big tent,” writes Rabbi Leon A. Morris, president of the Pardes Institute of Jewish Studies, in an abridged version of his remarks at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion’s rabbinic ordination ceremony earlier this month, shared exclusively with eJewishPhilanthropy.
Freedom to choose duty: “After two centuries of emphasizing personal autonomy and human freedom, today our movement can declare victory in that campaign. Every modern Jew knows they are free to make choices in all areas of their lives, particularly when it comes to religion, spiritual practice and ritual. They need no reminder from the pulpit that they are free to choose… But now, as rabbis, you can help them navigate what to do with this freedom, how to use their positive freedom — their freedom to do — responsibly, in ways that enhance themselves, their community and the Jewish people… To be Jewish leaders today, we must re-embrace the notion of halacha on Reform terms.”
Offer meaningful Jewish learning: “You may lead communities brimming with creativity and innovation, congregations committed to social justice and tikkun olam. However, many still need an infusion of deep Jewish content, of study that ignites the mind and the heart. Our community possesses the most extraordinary breadth of secular education of any in Jewish history, yet our ignorance of Judaism is unprecedented. The value of talmud Torah — the study of Torah — remains elusive in American Jewish life. It is true that many folks have enrolled in courses, attended lectures and participated in film festivals. Board meetings might begin with divrei Torah. But Jewish learning remains more ‘infotainment’ than the fuel on which Jewish life runs. As more and more people seek depth and wisdom, you will have the opportunity to bring about an American Jewish cultural revival driven by Jewish content — texts and ideas that can inspire and help us navigate the change occurring all around us.”
From left, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff; Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro; Carole Zawatsky, CEO of The Tree of Life; Sen. Bob Casey, Jr., (D-PA); and Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) attend a groundbreaking ceremony yesterday for the new Tree of Life complex in Pittsburgh.
The new structure is replacing the Tree of Life synagogue where 11 worshipers were murdered in 2018 in the deadliest act of antisemitism in U.S. history.
“I know this is a difficult time in America, on college campuses and in our town squares. Antisemitism is rising, and some world leaders at times offer permission slips to hate. Here, here on this sacred ground, we should learn the lessons of the past, develop the tools to speak up and build safer communities for all,” Shapiro said at the event.
Founder of Yeshivat Chovevei Torah, he is also the founder of Yeshivat Maharat, Rabbi Avraham Haim Yosef (Avi) Weiss…
