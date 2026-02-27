Your Daily Phil: Boarding school: New $1.1M initiative aims to train lay leaders

Worthy Reads

Between a Rock and a Hard Place: In Fathom, Dov Maimon considers the impossible choice facing European Jewry, between liberal societies that struggle to protect them and authoritarian ones that only do so contingently. “It is tempting to declare that ‘liberalism has failed.’ That is too sweeping – because Europe is not one legal system, one political culture, or one pattern of enforcement. What is true, however, is that in some liberal societies the interaction of law, institutions, and cultural hesitation can produce outcomes that Jews experience as abandonment. … We cannot trust illiberal regimes to protect Jews in the long term. Their commitments shift. The prejudices they suppress rather than confront remain available for political mobilisation. Today’s friend may be tomorrow’s oppressor. But we also cannot continue to pretend that liberal democracies are fulfilling their promise when Jewish life is increasingly governed by calculation, guardedness, and fear – at least in countries where intimidation has become routine and enforcement feels inconsistent. … The tragedy is the choice itself: between systems that protect contingently and systems that, in some contexts, struggle to protect consistently.” [Fathom]

Coming Back: In The Times of Israel, Noah Efron reflects on the shloshim of Ran Gvili, the 30th day since the funeral of the last Israeli hostage returned from Gaza. “[Maimonides] suggests that for those first 30 days, the ordinary and the joyful alike are out of reach – haircuts and fresh shirts, love and laughter. It is only when 30 days have passed that they start to come back. … Which makes today, I think, as close to an end of the war in Gaza as we are going to get. … Today, on Ran Gvili’s shloshim, you can feel it. We are getting up, going to work, living our lives. This is such hope as we have, poised to spread to our dreams, our prayers, and our aspirations to mend the world.” [TOI]

Toiling in Torah: In the latest issue of Sapir, Shuki Taylor reflects on how we relate to Jewish learning and practice today. “Anthropologists of ritual note that physical participation creates ‘muscle memory’ of meaning. The act of kneading challah, fastening a mezuzah, or chanting Torah aloud does more than symbolize an idea?—?it anchors that idea in sensory experience, making it retrievable in ways that words alone cannot achieve. When we outsource these acts, we risk turning a lived tradition into an observed one, exchanging participation for consumption. This erosion reflects two converging trends in contemporary Western life that strike at Judaism’s foundational logic.” [Sapir]

Bringing the Community In: In The Chronicle of Philanthropy, Drew Lindsay reports on foundations constructing “mixed-use campuses” that serve as both a home for a funder’s operations and community gathering or even living space. “[T]he Cleveland Foundation is using its recently built headquarters and campus to create what academics call ‘third spaces’ — places where neighbors can gather to do everything from drink a beer to build their community’s future. The foundation’s office building, which opened in Hough[, Ohio,] in 2023, feels more like a community center than a $4 billion philanthropy. … ‘We felt we needed to be more warm and welcoming, more open and transparent,’ says CEO Lillian Kuri, a former chair of the Cleveland Planning Commission who holds a master’s in urban design. In the grant maker’s old space — leased space in a downtown high-rise — ‘it felt like philanthropy happened behind a curtain.’” [ChronicleofPhilanthropy]