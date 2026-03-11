Your Daily Phil: Bloomberg again tops annual philanthropy list — with an asterisk

Good Wednesday morning!

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we examine this year’s Chronicle of Philanthropy top 50 donors list, which was topped by Michael Bloomberg. We report on the Canvas funders collaborative’s grants for arts and culture programs and on a Trump administration official’s proposal of using the tax code to combat antisemitism in higher education.We feature an opinion piece by Rabbi Tracy Kaplowitz about forging resonant connections between America’s Reform Jews and Israel; one by Greg Feitel about the problems posed by allowing a shorthand term — like Jewish camp — to stand in for a set of communal institutions; and one by IDF Maj. Gen. (res.) Nadav Padan about philanthropy’s role in supporting Israel’s soldiers, on and off the battlefield. Also in this issue: Erica Brown, Rabbi Gesa Ederberg and Rabbi Laura Duhan-Kaplan.

What We’re Watching

The Israel Defense Forces announced this morning that it is expanding its military operations in southern Lebanon.

The Tisch Center for Jewish Dialogue at ANU Museum of the Jewish People is hosting “The Great Mifgash” at 1 p.m. ET, connecting Jewish professionals from around the world for nine-minute speed dating encounters.

The Israeli disability nonprofit Shalva is holding its 36th anniversary gala tonight in New York City.

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD FROM EJP’S JAY DEITCHER

For the third year in a row, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg topped The Chronicle of Philanthropy’s list of top philanthropists, having donated $4.3 billion in 2025 — though his No. 1 spot was largely based on a technicality. As the outlet noted, Michael and Susan Dell would have taken the lead had their $6.25 billion pledge to put $250 in 25 million children’s investment accounts been included in their tally.

However, since it is not yet clear if the donation will be given to a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, The Chronicle of Philanthropy said that it could not count the commitment as a philanthropic donation. Instead, the Dells ranked fifth for $975 million in recognized charitable donations. The Chronicle also did not include MacKenzie Scott, who issued $7 billion in grants last year — which would have ranked her second after the Dells — as she did not release her giving records to the outlet. For similar procedural reasons, a number of major donors did not make the list. Additionally, The Chronicle only counts multiyear gifts in the year they are announced, not in the years that they are actually allocated, which can also throw off statistics.

All of this pushed Bloomberg to the lead. In 2025, the former mayor gave $4.3 billion to support arts, education, public health and programs to improve city government, expanding his lifetime charitable contributions to $25.4 billion, personally and through his Bloomberg Philanthropies. Bloomberg, who has served as the United Nations secretary-general’s special envoy on climate ambition and solutions since 2021, allocated $27.8 million to rebuild Israel’s north last year, but this year, he focused much of his philanthropy on combating climate change, especially after the Trump administration pulled out of the Paris climate agreement.

Overall, the top 50 U.S. philanthropists gave a total of $22.4 billion to charity in 2025, up 35% above an inflation-adjusted $16.6 billion in 2024. The vast majority of donors earned their wealth through finance, with 20 donors giving $4.1 billion, followed by technology, with 12 donors giving $10 billion, and real estate, with four donors giving a total of $466.7 million. Out of all donations, $12 billion went to foundations, $2.5 billion to colleges and universities and $1.2 billion to hospitals and medical centers. The median gift size was $105 million.

Following Bloomberg on the list, Bill Gates came in second, giving $3.7 billion through the Gates Foundation to support gender equality, health, global development and U.S. education. Gates’ Microsoft co-founder, Paul Allen, who died in 2018, came in at third, giving $3.1 billion towards science and technology research collaborations focused on health care and medicine, the food system and agriculture and long-term solutions to environmental problems.

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.