Your Daily Phil: Birthright is back + How Jewish groups are responding to rise in antisemitic attacks

MAKING GENDER VISIBLE

Pew 2020, through a gender lens

“Women and non-traditional spouses are not only running Jewish households, but they are also ensuring the future of the Jewish community,” writes Jamie Allen Black in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Through a gender lens: “Gender inequality is oftentimes aligned with other systems of inequality – those that marginalize others such as our LGBTQ+ brothers and sisters, those with disabilities (physical and developmental), and, of course, Jews of Color. A gender lens isn’t just about looking for what is good for women – it is the act of overlaying systems of inequality with acts of social change that will eliminate inequality.”

Beyond the shul: “When only men count toward a minyan, when synagogues are often gender-segregated in both prayer and general activities, and when women are not permitted to participate in some Jewish practices including an outright exclusion from the public religious sphere, it is no wonder that women have taken a leading role in creating expressions of Judaism that are more inclusive beyond the synagogue walls.”

DATA UTILIZATION



A deluge of data, a dearth of application: Reflections on the new Pew’s Portrait of Jewish Americans

“We have the wisdom in our Jewish community to use data to help us make the best possible decisions,” writes Rabbi Hayim Herring in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Past studies: “I’ve been involved with local and national Jewish population studies since the early 1990s and conducted the only scientific study on the utilization of the 1990 National Jewish Population Study in the Federation system. The 1990 National Jewish Population Survey was an exception and had an identifiable impact on priorities, policy changes, and allocations. When it was released, those who were working in the Jewish community are likely to remember the statistic heard around the Jewish globe, namely, the 52% intermarriage rate. But that wasn’t the only reason the 1990 NJPS was significant. Unlike its successor studies in 2001 and 2013, it helped mobilize the national Jewish community around a set of priorities known as the Jewish identity and continuity movement.”

Enter Pew two: “About two weeks ago, the Pew Research Center released an updated study on the American Jewish community, ‘Jewish Americans in 2020.’ We have a deluge of data but a dearth of experience in applying them. Will the new Pew study make a positive difference in professionals’ policies, programs, and priorities? Will its impact be more like the 1990 National Jewish Population Study or its underutilized successors in 2000-2001 and 2013?”

